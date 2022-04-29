ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers' Sam Bennett: Not playing Friday

 2 days ago

Bennett (rest) will not play Friday in Montreal. Bennett will sit out...

theScore

Ducks turn to EBUG Tom Hodges in season finale vs. Stars

The Anaheim Ducks were forced to use emergency backup goaltender Tom Hodges in Friday's season finale versus the Dallas Stars after John Gibson and Anthony Stolarz were ruled out with injuries. Hodges has one professional appearance under his belt, coming with the ECHL's Allen Americans in 2016-17. He entered his...
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Should play in Game 1

Huberdeau (rest) is expected to be in the lineup for Tuesday's Game 1 versus the Capitals, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports. Huberdeau should return to a first-line role and a spot on the top power-play unit Tuesday. The 28-year-old winger racked up an eye-popping 30 goals and 115 points through 80 contests during the regular season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

Mittelstadt's OT goal leads Sabres past Blackhawks, 3-2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Casey Mittelstadt scored 2:07 into overtime to give the Buffalo Sabres a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night in the final game for two non-playoff teams. Tage Thompson scored his 38th goal for the Sabres, and defenseman Owen Power, the No. 1...
BUFFALO, NY
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
NHL

NHL Announces Schedule For Bruins 1st Round Playoff Series Vs. Hurricanes

BOSTON - The NHL has announced the schedule for the Boston Bruins first round playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes. All games will be broadcast regionally on NESN and 98.5 The Sports Hub. Out-of-market viewers can watch the broadcast on ESPN+. National broadcasts will be available on either ESPN or TNT.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Sabres' Craig Anderson: Will miss season finale

Anderson (undisclosed) will not dress for Friday's game against visiting Chicago, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Dustin Tokarski has been named the starter for Buffalo's season finale, with the recently recalled Michael Houser backing up. The 40-year-old Anderson managed to record 17 wins in his first season with the Sabres, recording a 3.12 GAA and .897 save percentage along the way.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Sitting Friday

MacKinnon (rest) will not play Friday against the Wild, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. MacKinnon will take the night off for Colorado's final game of the season. He ends the 2021-22 campaign with 32 goals and 88 points despite playing just 65 games. The superstar center should be good to go for Game 1 of the postseason.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Not starting Friday

Rodgers (back) isn't starting Friday against the Reds. Manager Bud Black indicated Friday that Rodgers could require a stint on the injured list since he continues to deal with back stiffness, but he'll remain day-to-day for now. Alan Trejo is starting at second base and batting ninth.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Firm grasp on starting job

Tannehill will remain the Titans' starting quarterback even after the team drafted Malik Willis in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Turron Davenport of ESPN reports. Tannehill helped lead the Titans to the top seed in the AFC in 2021, yet there was some concern about his level of play throughout the season. That stemmed primarily from turnovers, as he threw 14 interceptions and lost four fumbles across 17 games. He also threw three interceptions in the team's playoff defeat to Cincinnati, ending his campaign on a particularly sour note. However, Tannehill isn't likely to be immediately pushed for his starting job by Willis, who is regarded as an extremely talented -- but raw -- prospect. On the other hand, the selection of Willis could be the first sign that Tannehill's reign is nearing its end in Tennessee, as he is entering his age-34 season and his current contract expires at the conclusion of the 2023 season.
NFL
CBS Sports

Penguins' Jason Zucker: Missing more time

Zucker (lower body) is considered day-to-day but won't be available "early in Round 1," Dave Molinari of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Head coach Mike Sullivan noted that the winger could be available later in the series, but it sounds like Zucker will miss at least the first couple of games against the Rangers. The 30-year-old winger scored 17 points in 41 games during his injury-plagued regular season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Dean Wade: Returns to on-court activities

Wade (knee) has returned to on-court activities, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Wade underwent surgery to treat ongoing issues with the meniscus in his right knee at the end of March and was sidelined for the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign. He made 51 appearances during the season and averaged 5.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 19.2 minutes per game. The Cavaliers have a $1.91 million team option on Wade for next season, so his health during the offseason will likely be an important factor in the team's decision.
CLEVELAND, OH
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

Jarry out at least two games, DeSmith starts for Penguins in first round

CRANBERRY, Pa. -- Tristan Jarry is not expected to play for the Pittsburgh Penguins in at least the first two games of the Eastern Conference First Round against the New York Rangers. The goalie is day to day with a lower-body injury. Casey DeSmith will likely start Game 1 of...
NHL
FOX Sports

Malkin, Letang help Penguins defeat Blue Jackets, 5-3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin scored his 20th goal of the season and had an assist, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-3 Friday night in the season finale to clinch third place in the Metropolitan Division. Kris Letang, Brian Boyle, Evan Rodrigues and Marcus Pettersson...
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid: Out with orbital fracture

Embiid will be listed as out ahead of Game 1 of the 76ers' second-round matchup with the Heat on Monday due to the right orbital fracture and mild concussion sustained he sustained in Thursday's Game 6 victory over Toronto, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The injuries keep piling up...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Panthers 'hopeful' Aaron Ekblad will return during first-round series vs. Capitals

Most people have forgotten that despite the Florida Panthers’ torrid pace over the past few months, defenseman Aaron Ekblad has been rehabbing a lower-body injury for about the past six weeks. Head coach Andrew Brunette said Ekblad was a full participant in Sunday's practice and that the team remains "hopeful" he returns at some point during the first-round series against the Washington Capitals. If all goes smoothly for Ekblad, there’s even a possibility he will be ready to go for Game 1 on Tuesday night.
SUNRISE, FL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Evgenii Dadonov: Dishes pair of helpers

Dadonov provided two assists and went plus-2 in Friday's 7-4 win over the Blues. Dadonov ended his three-game point drought Friday. The 33-year-old winger had an up-and-down first season with the Golden Knights. Overall, he posted 20 goals, 23 assists, 177 shots on net, 65 hits and a plus-4 rating, but it took a noticeable surge after the trade deadline --16 points in as many games -- to make his season numbers look more respectable. He has one year left on his contract, but Dadonov could be a trade candidate if the Golden Knights need to free up cap space.
NHL
Click10.com

Chirping the Cats: Episode 52 – Panthers-Capitals First Round preview with Tarik El-Bashir

SUNRISE, Fla. – On Episode 52 of the Chirping the Cats podcast, host David Dwork welcomes longtime Washington Capitals and NHL reporter Tarik El-Bashir. They dive into the Stanley Cup Playoff First Round series between the Panthers and Capitals, discussing the health status of Alex Ovechkin, the normally scary Caps’ power play, Washington’s concerns in goal and how much fun it will be watching tough guys like Tom Wilson, Ryan Lomberg, Garnet Hathaway, Radko Gudas and Patric Hornqvist give everything they have for their respective teams.
SUNRISE, FL

