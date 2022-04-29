ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Altercation at Lake View leads to heightened precautions

By Dusty Ellis
 2 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Police were dispatched to Lake View High School on Friday morning in response to an altercation that took place at the beginning of the school day.

According to a statement issued by the San Angelo Independent School District, school administrators contained an altercation on Friday, April 29, 2022.

Concho Valley Homepage staff on the scene described preventative measures that were taken to keep students, visitors, and staff safe after the altercation, including increased police presence and carefully placed administration throughout the school.

“We take all matters of this nature seriously,” said SAISD in the statement. “The safety of the students and staff is our highest priority.”

The school district says they are not legally allowed to disclose the names of students involved in the fight or to discuss any disciplinary actions taken afterward but encourages anyone with information about threats of any kind to report them via the ‘Stay Alert’ link on the SAISD website . SAISD says any student reports will be kept confidential.

