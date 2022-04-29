Brooklyn students get free eye exams

NEW YORK -- More than 200 men in Harlem celebrated a huge accomplishment Saturday.All of the men have either experienced homelessness or incarceration.Saturday, they donned graduation caps and gowns and gathered at the Apollo Theater to celebrate employment, permanent housing and sobriety.It was all made possible through a nonprofit called the Doe Fund, which helps men transition back to normal life and find success.Assemblyman Eddie Gibbs spoke at their graduation. He's the first person to serve in the New York State Legislature who has been incarcerated."Like all of you, I worked hard for my second chance," he said. "Whatever you do, believe you can do it. Show them that human element of you. They need to see it."Since it started more than 30 years ago, the Doe Fund says it has helped more than 30,000 men.

