ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn students get free eye exams

pix11.com
 2 days ago

A global nonprofit is giving free eye exams and eyeglasses to students at a school in Brownsville, Brooklyn. Court rejection of NY...

pix11.com

Comments / 1

Related
CBS New York

Over a dozen weapons found at Francis Lewis High School

NEW YORK -- There was a shocking discovery after metal detectors were sent to a Queens high school one day after a brazen daylight shooting that left three teenagers injured.Now, Mayor Eric Adams is taking action, ordering his precinct commanders and top NYPD brass to attend an unusual weekend meeting, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Thursday.One top NYPD official described the meeting at police headquarters this Saturday as a "beat down." The mayor's spokesman told Kramer only that his boss regards himself as a general who intends to lead from the front.But for many of us, the number of weapons found...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

2 New York principals honored with national awards

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Principals are already everyday heroes. Now two of them, from Queens and the Bronx, are getting national recognition. Principal Brendan Mims of MSA 358 in Jamaica, Queens beat out hundreds of other principals across the country to win the coveted National Principal of the Year award. With 340 middle school students, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Gifted Bronx student on scholarship disappears

CASTLE HILL, the Bronx (PIX11) — The mother of 16-year-old Jezlieanne Colon, who’s been attending an all-girl Manhattan prep school on scholarship, was frantic to find the girl, after the teen left home at 3 p.m. on Saturday. “My daughter’s been an over-achiever since childhood,” the missing girl’s mother, Kimberly Varela, told PIX11 News Sunday […]
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Education
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Government
PIX11

Thieves took ATMs from 5 businesses across Queens, Brooklyn: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Suspects burglarized at least five different locations across Brooklyn and Queens between February and March, stealing more than $16,000. The first crime happened Feb. 8 at about 7 p.m., police said Friday. The man entered a Queens deli, located on Northern Boulevard, and removed an ATM using a hand truck. The […]
QUEENS, NY
Gothamist.com

Couple thought to be homeless killed on subway tracks: NYPD

A man and a woman, both believed to be homeless, were killed on the subway tracks Friday morning, officials said. The couple was found just before 11 a.m. near the 145th Street One-train subway stop in Hamilton Heights, NYPD officials said. The woman’s body was found inside the subway tunnel, while the man appeared to have been dragged by the train into the nearby stop.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

NYC Pulls Future Homeless Shelter in Chinatown After Community Outcry

Plans to open a New York City homeless shelter later this year in Chinatown have been shuttered following community protests against its opening. City officials confirmed the news on Friday, following a growing outcry that resulted in public protests against the proposed shelter. "After reviewing planned shelter sites to open...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lizzo
CBS New York

People's Ball held Sunday night at Brooklyn Public Library

NEW YORK -- Monday is the annual Met Gala, considered one of the biggest events in fashion.But on Sunday night, New Yorkers were able to show off their own red carpet style at the People's Ball in Brooklyn.CBS2's Ali Bauman has more on all the looks at the Brooklyn Public Library in Prospect Heights.FLASHBACK: Met Gala Makes Big Return Following Pandemic HiatusHundreds of celebrities will walk the Met Museum steps for the fashion party of the year come Monday night. But on Sunday, everyday New Yorkers were giving the stars a run for their money.They served up looks inside the library.The People's...
BROOKLYN, NY
Complex

Woman Reportedly Asked to Not Return to School She Founded Over ‘Unauthorized’ Visits

Nadia Lopez, who founded Mott Hall Bridges Academy in 2010, has been told she “shouldn’t come back” to the school, per the New York Post. The former principal, who received love from a student on Humans of New York, was met with hostility when she visited the Brooklyn school on April 13 and claims she was told that her “presence creates tension.” She is now being investigated by the Department of Education over “unauthorized” visits, as well as taking photos of students without permission, the Post reports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laid To Rest#Brownsville#Cove#Adhd#Roth Pond Regatta
Thrillist

NYC Just Made Getting to LaGuardia Airport Free

LaGuardia Airport may not be the dingy nightmare it once was, thanks to a recent makeover, but it remains the one airport in the NYC area that lacks a direct rail connection. While state officials continue to debate plans for a possible AirTrain route, the MTA is making it a little easier to take public transportation to the airport by making the Q70 bus free for all riders.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Over 200 men celebrate graduation from Doe Fund in Harlem

NEW YORK -- More than 200 men in Harlem celebrated a huge accomplishment Saturday.All of the men have either experienced homelessness or incarceration.Saturday, they donned graduation caps and gowns and gathered at the Apollo Theater to celebrate employment, permanent housing and sobriety.It was all made possible through a nonprofit called the Doe Fund, which helps men transition back to normal life and find success.Assemblyman Eddie Gibbs spoke at their graduation. He's the first person to serve in the New York State Legislature who has been incarcerated."Like all of you, I worked hard for my second chance," he said. "Whatever you do, believe you can do it. Show them that human element of you. They need to see it."Since it started more than 30 years ago, the Doe Fund says it has helped more than 30,000 men.
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy