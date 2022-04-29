Fatal crash between 18-wheelers closes part of Fruitville Road in Sarasota, deputies say

Update 4/30/22: Two 18-wheelers crashed on Fruitville Road on Friday, killing one of the drivers, Florida Highway Patrol said Saturday morning.

A tractor trailer driven by a 40-year-old man from Nokomis was headed east on Fruitville in the left lane, and ran into the back of a stopped truck ahead, driven by a 47-year-old man from Myakka City.

The 40-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Original story:

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that shut down a portion of Fruitville Road just before rush hour on Friday afternoon.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash at the intersection of Fruitville and Tatum Road in Sarasota County, Florida Highway Patrol said.

The sheriff’s office reported one fatality.

The eastbound lanes of Fruitville Road are closed to traffic while law enforcement officials investigate the accident.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.