What Is Your Favorite Kanye West Met Gala Look? Vote!

By Katie Atkinson
 2 days ago

Ahead of the 2022 Met Gala next week, Billboard is delving into some of the most memorable musician looks from past events — and today, we’re taking a closer look at the artist formerly known as Kanye West .

Ye has attended eight Met Galas, from 2009 through 2019, with five of those appearances alongside his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. In the video above, you can see the rapper’s evolution from a classic black tux for his first three galas to his much more experimental looks, like his Balmain silver sequined jacket and blue contact lenses in 2016 to his no-frills black Dickies jacket in 2019.

It remains to be seen whether Ye will attend Monday’s 2022 Met Gala, where Lin-Manuel Miranda , Regina King , Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds will serve as co-chairs with the theme of “Gilded Glamour,” inspired by the turn-of-the-century Gilded Age in American history.

In addition to Ye’s past looks, you can also vote on your favorites from Lady Gaga here and Beyoncé here .

Vote on your favorite Kanye Met Gala look below:

IN THIS ARTICLE
