Fort Smith, AR

FSPD partners with ABC, ASP against impaired driving

By Justin Trobaugh
 2 days ago

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Police Department is partnering with the Arkansas State Police and Alcohol Beverage Control to proactively address impaired driving in the city.

According to a news release from FSPD, this will include periodic and random sobriety checkpoints, increased focus on impaired driving by officers, and increased compliance checks at businesses permitted for on-premise alcohol consumption.

Driver in Ft. Smith crash charged with manslaughter

The partnership comes after a man who was believed to be driving while intoxicated was charged with manslaughter after a crash that killed one man and seriously injured another man in Fort Smith.

The release says it was one of nine fatalities to occur in the city in the last year where driving while impaired played a role or was suspected.

Fort Smith police say to dial 911 or 479-709-5000 someone is suspected of driving while impaired.

