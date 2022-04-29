ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get decked out: Expert tips for planning your dream deck

Cover picture for the article(BPT) - So, you’ve decided this is the year you’ll add the deck of your dreams to your home. Now that you’re ready to put all hands on deck, it’s time to consider all of your options. The experts at Decks.com offer these tips to get...

Travel + Leisure

This Fire Pit Will Instantly Upgrade Your Outdoor Space — and It's 55% Off

After spending months cooped up inside, you're likely looking to spend as much time outside as possible now that the weather is warmer. If you're lucky enough to have outdoor space at your home, you may want to consider sprucing it up with a fire pit. An outdoor fire pit will not only create a fun gathering spot for your family to hang out, but it can also transform the look of your backyard or patio, giving it a more cozy, high-end feel.
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
yankodesign.com

This guilt-free fiberglass cutlery set will let you dine in style anywhere

After more than a year of being stuck indoors, people have finally started meeting their urge to go out and enjoy the great outdoors. Some have even started working on their “revenge travel” plans. Whatever the reason or the distance, food is almost always involved, which often means dealing with utensils to eat them with. Cutlery has never been high on a lot of people’s priorities until they find themselves dealing with fragile plastic forks, bulky spoons, or deadweight knives. Carrying your own cutlery, even just for your meals at the office, can feel like a burden and a chore unless you get this handsome set that’s not only lightweight and easy to clean but also has an interesting sustainability story to tell.
yankodesign.com

A compass and ruler hybrid concept is the perfect upgrade for designers

Just because you can’t draw a perfect circle doesn’t mean your paper needs to be filled with holes. No one can actually draw a perfect circle, at least not without tools. Sure, there might be exceptions that come once in a lifetime, but most designers, artists, architects, and engineers have to contend with less than perfect circles or, if necessary, tools that let you draw perfect ones. The compass, not to be confused with the navigation tool, is the most-used tool for that purpose, but it is also the worst one because of how it damages the material underneath. There have been a few attempts at redesigning this centuries-old drafting tool, and one of the latest extends an existing product with an ingenious feature that really changes the game even more.
Golf.com

8 key components to building the perfect custom driver

Building the perfect driver is an inexact science. “We’re in the business of managing the miss,” says Kris McCormack, VP of tour and education at True Spec Golf. “We look at a variety of checkpoints to help construct the ‘perfect’ club.” Much of that work begins before a customer ever swings the stick. “It all starts with the interview,” McCormack says. “We have to understand why the golfer is there and highlight their objectives, expectations and what they don’t like about their current driver.”
ARTnews

The Best Casting Resin Kits for Molded and Sculpted Works

Click here to read the full article. Resin is so versatile—you can use it to coat easily scratchable surfaces, create highly detailed molded pieces, or sculpt it as a medium all its own. In nature, trees secrete this viscous liquid to heal gashes and punctures; synthetic resin, which is what you’ll find in most crafting supply stores, comes in liquid or powder form and firms up when mixed with resin hardener in a one-to-one ratio. First time using this miracle material? Browse our selection of starter products—all of which include both resin and hardener—to find your perfect pick.  Brought to you...
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
Refinery29

Too Many Thoughts Living Rent-Free In Your Head? Try Mind Gardening

People have been describing thoughts, images, and ideas as "living in their head rent-free" for years now. Urban Dictionary (the font of all knowledge) first published the phrase back in 2017, though it really took on a life of its own in 2018. The phrase became shorthand for the unprompted or uninvited trivia your brain stores — like the TikTok songs consistently playing in the background of your thoughts, or the fact that you can recall your first crush's home phone number but not what you had for lunch yesterday. The use of the phrase articulates a real phenomenon that we are always, passively absorbing and retaining information. A lot of the thoughts and ideas that populate our heads include stuff that doesn't pay rent, and... probably doesn't deserve to be there.
Fast Company

This humble chair kickstarted the sustainable-design revolution

In a world where everything from shampoo bottles to playground equipment to leggings are made from recycled plastic, it’s hard to believe there was a time when the material wasn’t ubiquitous. But when British designer Jane Atfield created a chair made entirely of post-consumer recycled plastic in 1992, the idea felt positively revolutionary.
yankodesign.com

Beauer XVan can transform almost any van into a temporary weekend camper

If you’ve ever dreamed of living in the wilderness for a day or two but only have a plain old van, you can now have the best of both worlds without having to buy a camper. Being able to live on the road is a dream for many people, but few can even stomach the idea of giving up a comfortable bed for a stress-free night’s sleep. Of course, a bed is just the tip of the iceberg when you’re trying to survive away from the trappings of modern life. There’s also the consideration of how you’ll even be able to bring all of the necessities, which is why some really ardent roadsters try to invest in an RV or camper. Not everyone has the budget for that or the space to have two vehicles, one for normal everyday use. Fortunately, you don’t have to choose anymore if you don’t mind having to put in or take out a big metal box whenever you switch between a weekday van and a weekend camper.
Creative Bloq

NFT tips: must-read advice for beginners

If you need NFT tips for everything from the best types of NFTs to buy, how to promote your NFT and what NFTs scams and hacks to be weary of, we have you covered in this feature. We have deeper features, such as our NFT guide What are NFTs? that...
yankodesign.com

Hurdle Hanger for Pants 2.0 removes the stress of keeping your closet tidy

This deceptively simple yet outrageously innovative hanger leaves no more excuses for keeping your room and closet organized. There seems to be an almost natural compulsion to turn our clothes into UFOs the moment we step out of them, flinging them onto the bed or just cramming them into drawers and closets. Pants are often the victims of this procrastinating behavior because of the complicated way they demand to be hanged properly. Of course, that only delays the inevitable when we have to eventually sort out the mess that has become our rooms. Thankfully, some people have put serious thought, research, and work into solving that problem for the good of humankind. And like many genius inventions, the solution looks so simple that you are left scratching your head, wondering why no one has done it before. Fortunately, someone finally did and has even improved this hanger so that you will no longer lose your pants to the black hole that is your wardrobe.
Fstoppers

Helpful Tips for Pricing Your Photography

Learning to be a competent photographer takes mastering a variety of techniques and creative ideas, but learning how to run a successful photography business takes an entirely different set of skills. One of the trickiest things to learn is how to price your work, but this helpful video tutorial will give a ton of advice to ensure you get paid what you deserve.
CNET

Cricut Is Launching a New Card Mat for Larger Machines

CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. If you own a Cricut Joy, the smallest of the Cricut machines, making cards for friends and loved ones has always been a breeze. But if you own one of the larger Cricut machines, the special mat designed to make assembling fancy cards wasn't available to you. As of Sunday, Cricut has announced it's finally releasing the Card Mat 2x2, a special mat designed to fit in full-size machines and possibly work to assemble multiple cards at once if you're up for the job.
