The 12 Coolest Scientific Discoveries Of April 2022

By Cassidy Ward
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Science continues to amaze us. Here are the most incredible scientific discoveries this month, from black holes merging to Neptune's shifting...

Comments / 1

Upworthy

What will the Earth look like if all the ice melted? The answer is terrifying.

Even as activists continue to face opposition—and even disdain—from climate deniers for attempting to raise awareness about the danger our planet is in, mounting scientific data shows that the world's ice is melting at a rapid pace. According to a study published earlier last year, global ice loss has increased rapidly over the past two decades, soaring from about 760 billion tons per year in the 1990s to more than 1.2 trillion tons per year in the 2010s. Meanwhile, a second, NASA-backed study on the Greenland ice sheet found that at least 74 major glaciers that terminate in deep, warming ocean waters are being severely undercut and weakened.
EARTH SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mars Rover#Atmosphere Of Mars#Robot#Pluto#New Horizons
WJTV 12

Space discoveries that will blow your mind

The size of the universe is hard to fathom, and it’s expanding even faster than scientists originally thought. While humans will never map out the entirety of space, that doesn’t stop them from exploring it.
ASTRONOMY
UPI News

Scientists find DNA's code for life in meteorites

April 26 (UPI) -- New evidence found in meteorites suggests the ingredients for life came from space. Scientists at NASA and in Japan confirmed Tuesday they found all five key building blocks of DNA and RNA in space rocks that fell to Earth within the last 100 years, according to research published in the journal Nature Communications.
ASTRONOMY
Outsider.com

US Military Officially Confirms First Known Interstellar Meteor Collided With Earth: Report

Military researchers at the US Space Command recently discovered the first known interstellar meteor, a rock mass from space that originates outside of our solar system, to ever have hit Earth. In 2014, an oblong object entered Earth’s atmosphere and landed in the Pacific Ocean. NASA and other intelligence agencies mistakenly buried evidence of the cosmic rubble in the fireball database for years, until a Harvard student came poking around in 2019.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

Blue Moon: What is it and when does it occur?

"Once in a Blue moon" is a phrase commonly used to describe an incredibly rare event, but what does it mean in astronomical terms? Can the moon turn blue?. There are two types of Blue Moons but unfortunately neither has anything to do with color. A seasonal Blue Moon is...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Astronomers Are About to Make a Massive Announcement About Something in The Milky Way

In two weeks' time, the European Southern Observatory (ESO) is going to present the world with new information about our Milky Way. It's anyone's guess what the announcement will be, but based on what we know of their recent efforts, there's reason to get excited – the results being presented are from the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) project, which was responsible for producing the first-ever image of a black hole in 2019. For years now the EHT project has been studying the heart of our home galaxy, the Milky Way, which is most likely home to a supermassive black hole known as Sagittarius...
ASTRONOMY
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Find Fossil of Dinosaur Killed on the Day of Asteroid Strike

Fossil Of Dinosaur That Was Killed On The Day Giant Asteroid Hit Earth Found By Archeologists at a sight in the State of North DakotaBBC. Experts believe to have found an extraordinary fossil that could be from the day the big asteroid hit the earth about 66 million years ago, which led to the extinction of dinosaurs. An archeological site named Tanis in the state of North Dakota has been showing some promising pieces that for their age seem to be in great condition.
Space.com

New Mars images shows 'fingernail' gouging-like features on surface

Scratches and grooves on the Martian surface look like a huge 'fingernail' was gouging out regolith on the Red Planet, but there's a volcanic origin to these features. Specifically, scientists believe that these faults, dubbed Tantalus Fossae, were created by the volcano Alba Mons, which is located to the west of the terrain visible in the striking new views. The images are based on data gathered by the European Space Agency's (ESA) Mars Express mission, which has been orbiting Mars since 2003.
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

What is the largest arachnid to ever live?

The term "arachnids" likely conjures up visions of spiders: from creepy, crawly things silently spinning webs in the corner of the room to big, hairy creatures with fangs — the likes of the mythical Shelob or Aragog — stalking you in the dark. But just how big (and ferocious) can these arachnids get? Even better, what was the largest one to have ever lived?
WILDLIFE
Universe Today

There Should be More Evidence of Alien Technology Than Alien Biology Across the Milky Way

The Drake equation is one of the most famous equations in astronomy. It has been endlessly debated since it was first posited in 1961 by Frank Drake, but so far has served as an effective baseline for discussion about how much life might be spread throughout the galaxy. However, all equations can be improved, and a team of astrobiologists and astronomers think they have found a way to do so.
ASTRONOMY
Reuters

Argentine scientists discover fossil of largest raptor dinosaur

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - A team of Argentine paleontologists digging in Patagonia have discovered the remains of the largest dinosaur belonging to the raptor family ever recorded. The dinosaur, a new species named Maip macrothorax, was between nine and 10 meters (29.5 and 32.8 feet) long, while other “megaraptors” were...
SCIENCE
