Zoom meetings became the lifeblood of many workplaces during pandemic, but a new study points to a downside: They may limit employees' capacity for creative thinking. In experiments with workers in several countries, researchers found two broad phenomenon: Coworkers tended to be less adept at generating creative ideas when they communicated by video, versus in-person. But virtual meetings did not harm—and may have actually helped—their ability to zero in and make decisions.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 DAYS AGO