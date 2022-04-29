Nacho Drive Lane Closure

The northbound lane of Nacho Drive, between Foothills Drive and Lohman Avenue, will have intermittent closures between the hours of 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, May 2, 2022 through Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

A detour will be in place around the work zone. Southbound traffic will be maintained during the construction.

The work will not impact any RoadRUNNER Transit routes. The work will be in City Council District 6.

The City has verified that no conflicting public or private construction projects will take place in that immediate area during this time.

Access to residences and surrounding businesses will be maintained by leaving driveways accessible.

For information, call the Public Works Department/Construction Management at 575/528-3098. The TTY number is 575/541-2182.