The City of Las Cruces Parks & Recreation Department has scheduled turf maintenance at Veterans Memorial Park, on Roadrunner Parkway, beginning at 5:30 a.m. Monday, May 2, 2022.

The parking lot drive-through gate and restrooms will be closed. Regular park hours will resume on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

For information, call the Parks & Recreation Department at 575/541-2530.