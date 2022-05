MACON, Ga. — For the first time in eight years, Macon-Bibb County voters will choose a new chairman for the Macon Water Authority. The vote to replace Sam Hart, who is not seeking re-election, comes at a crucial time. The authority is in its second year of managing stormwater and is charging new fees to fund work on the system that has suffered from decades of deferred maintenance.

MACON, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO