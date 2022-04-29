ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Arbroath warm-up for play-offs with victory over Morton

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YsKRw_0fOVXRiX00

Arbroath will head into the cinch Championship play-offs on a high after beating Morton 3-0 at Gayfield Park.

Jason Thomson put the home side in front in the 16th minute after Liam Henderson’s header came back off the bar, but it took until late in the second half for the game to be made safe.

James Craigen’s close-range header doubled Arbroath’s lead after 78 minutes and Michael McKenna completed the scoring five minutes from time.

Friday’s results confirmed that Arbroath, Inverness and Patrick Thistle will contest the play-offs with the 11th-placed side from the Scottish Premiership.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Solihull Moors assured of play-off spot after Bromley victory

Adam Rooney set the ball rolling as Solihull Moors secured their place in the National League play-offs. A 3-0 home win over Bromley, their third on the trot, left Neal Ardley’s side in fourth place with two games remaining in which to snatch a semi-final berth without having to go through the quarter-finals.
SOCCER
newschain

Harry Panayiotou earns point for Aldershot with late leveller at Maidenhead

Harry Panayiotou’s late equaliser earned Aldershot a 2-2 National League draw at Maidenhead. The former Leicester youth striker converted Jacob Berkeley-Agyepong’s cross to leave honours even. Dan Sparkes’ fine 25-yard free-kick handed Maidenhead the lead, before Sinclair Armstrong charged down Daniel Gyollai’s attempted clearance to level at 1-1....
SOCCER
newschain

Ruben Rodrigues moves Notts County to the brink of the play-offs

Ruben Rodrigues edged Notts County closer to a Vanarama National League play-off place by scoring the only goal at Meadow Lane to sink already-relegated Dover 1-0. Portuguese striker Rodrigues’ 18th league goal of the season – his 20th in all competitions – kept Notts in fifth place, six points above eighth-placed Dagenham with two games to play.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Thomson
Person
Liam Henderson
newschain

Adam Marriott’s long-range strike earns Barnet a point at Altrincham

Adam Marriott’s fine long-range strike salvaged Barnet a point in a 1-1 draw at Altrincham. Dan Mooney gave Altrincham a slender half-time lead, but Marriott’s superb 25-yard effort denied the hosts a third straight win. Both sides created plenty of first-half chances, with Barnet striker Ephron Mason-Clark’s cross...
SOCCER
newschain

UN seeks Mariupol evacuation deal as Russian forces slowly advance

Ukraine’s forces have fought village-by-village to hold back a Russian advance through the country’s east, while the United Nations works to broker a civilian evacuation from the last Ukrainian stronghold in the port city of Mariupol. An estimated 100,000 civilians remain in the city, and up to 1,000...
WORLD
newschain

Russia seeking to ’empty’ Donbas of people – Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of trying to destroy the Donbas and all who live in the region. “The constant brutal bombardments, the constant Russian strikes on infrastructure and residential areas show that Russia wants to empty this territory of all people. Therefore, the defence of our land, the defence of our people, is literally a fight for life,” he said in his nightly video address to the nation.
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arbroath#Will Contest
newschain

Sheffield Wednesday see off Portsmouth to book play-off place

Sheffield Wednesday booked their place in the Sky Bet League One play-offs with a stylish 4-1 win over Portsmouth. A midweek victory at Fleetwood meant the Owls started the day fourth but still needing a win to guarantee a top-six finish. That looked unlikely when George Hirst, a former Wednesday...
SOCCER
newschain

James Anderson welcomes chance to earn England recall

James Anderson would relish the chance to help England “get back to winning Test matches” under new captain Ben Stokes. The 39-year-old seam ace was omitted from England’s West Indies tour in March, alongside fellow veteran pace star Stuart Broad. England lost the Test series without their...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Doncaster’s relegation confirmed as they draw at Oxford

Doncaster’s relegation to Sky Bet League Two was confirmed following a 1-1 draw with Oxford at the Kassam Stadium. Rovers went into the game needing victory, a 29-goal swing and other results to go their way. Billy Bodin opened the scoring for Oxford in the 23rd minute, chesting the...
SOCCER
newschain

AFC Wimbledon relegated after defeat at home to Accrington

AFC Wimbledon’s relegation from Sky Bet League One was confirmed after a dramatic 4-3 defeat at home to Accrington. Goals from Jay Rich-Baghuelou, Colby Bishop, Michael Nottingham and John O’Sullivan proved too much for Mark Bowen’s Dons at Plough Lane. That was despite a spirited effort in...
SOCCER
newschain

Magistrates’ sentencing powers doubled in bid to tackle courts backlog

Magistrates have had their sentencing powers doubled in a bid to tackle the courts backlog but the move has been criticised as “counter-productive” by lawyers. The lower courts will now be able to hand out jail terms of up to a year for a single offence – twice as long as the previous maximum – the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) announced.
POLITICS
newschain

AC Milan stay ahead of rivals Inter in Serie A title race

AC Milan stayed top of Serie A after a late goalkeeping clanger gifted them a 1-0 home win against Fiorentina. Rafael Leao took advantage of an error from keeper Pietro Terracciano eight minutes from time to drill home low. The win keeps Milan, who are chasing their first league title...
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
132K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy