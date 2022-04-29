Chip Seal Treatment on Various Streets

Streets Management will be applying a chip seal surface treatment on various city streets beginning Monday, May 2, 2022, with expected completion Friday, May 6, 2022.

Streets to be affected on Monday May 2 include:

Panorama Drive : From Jornada Road to the end of the pavement. This work is in City Council District 6.

: From Jornada Road to the end of the pavement. This work is in City Council District 6. Feliz Real : From Panorama Drive to Real Del Sur. This work is in City Council District 6.

: From Panorama Drive to Real Del Sur. This work is in City Council District 6. Real del Norte: From Robledo Road to Jornada Road. This work is in City Council District 5.

This is the first phase one of a two-phase project. Phase two will consist of a micro-surface treatment on a later date. This schedule is subject to change.

For the public’s convenience, crews will work from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Access to residences and businesses will be maintained with periodic closures during the construction period. Motorist are urged to use caution through these areas or use alternate routes.

RoadRUNNER Transit routes will not be affected. The City has verified that no conflicting public or private construction projects will take place in the immediate areas during this time.

For information, please contact Streets Management at 575/541-2595 or by email at streets@las-cruces.org.