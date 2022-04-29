ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Chip Seal Treatment on Various Streets

Las Cruces, New Mexico
Las Cruces, New Mexico
 3 days ago
Streets Management will be applying a chip seal surface treatment on various city streets beginning Monday, May 2, 2022, with expected completion Friday, May 6, 2022.

Streets to be affected on Monday May 2 include:

  • Panorama Drive: From Jornada Road to the end of the pavement. This work is in City Council District 6.
  • Feliz Real: From Panorama Drive to Real Del Sur. This work is in City Council District 6.
  • Real del Norte: From Robledo Road to Jornada Road. This work is in City Council District 5.

This is the first phase one of a two-phase project. Phase two will consist of a micro-surface treatment on a later date. This schedule is subject to change.

For the public’s convenience, crews will work from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Access to residences and businesses will be maintained with periodic closures during the construction period. Motorist are urged to use caution through these areas or use alternate routes.

RoadRUNNER Transit routes will not be affected. The City has verified that no conflicting public or private construction projects will take place in the immediate areas during this time.

For information, please contact Streets Management at 575/541-2595 or by email at streets@las-cruces.org.

Las Cruces is the economic and geographic center of the Mesilla Valley, the agricultural region on the floodplain of the Rio Grande which extends from Hatch to the west side of El Paso, Texas. Las Cruces is the home of New Mexico State University (NMSU), New Mexico's only land-grant university. The city's major employer is the federal government on nearby White Sands Test Facility and White Sands Missile Range. The Organ Mountains, 10 miles (16 km) to the east, are dominant in the city's landscape, along with the Doña Ana Mountains, Robledo Mountains, and Picacho Peak. Las Cruces lies 225 miles (362 km) south of Albuquerque, 42 miles (68 km) northwest of El Paso, Texas and 41 miles (66 km) north of the Mexican border at Sunland Park.

