Sonoma Ranch Boulevard Lane Closures

Las Cruces motorists will experience intermittent lane closures at the intersection of Sonoma Ranch Boulevard and Sonoma Springs Avenue from May 2, 2022 through May 13, 2022.

Morrow Enterprises, under contract with the City of Las Cruces, will be making roadway and pedestrian improvements to the intersection.

RoadRUNNER Transit routes will not be affected. This work is being done in City Council District 6.

For information, call the Public Works Department/Construction Management section at 575/528-3098. The TTY number is 575/541-2182.