Las Cruces, NM

Sonoma Ranch Boulevard Lane Closures

Las Cruces, New Mexico
Las Cruces, New Mexico
 3 days ago
Las Cruces motorists will experience intermittent lane closures at the intersection of Sonoma Ranch Boulevard and Sonoma Springs Avenue from May 2, 2022 through May 13, 2022.

Morrow Enterprises, under contract with the City of Las Cruces, will be making roadway and pedestrian improvements to the intersection.

RoadRUNNER Transit routes will not be affected. This work is being done in City Council District 6.

For information, call the Public Works Department/Construction Management section at 575/528-3098. The TTY number is 575/541-2182.

Las Cruces, New Mexico

Las Cruces, New Mexico

Las Cruces is the economic and geographic center of the Mesilla Valley, the agricultural region on the floodplain of the Rio Grande which extends from Hatch to the west side of El Paso, Texas. Las Cruces is the home of New Mexico State University (NMSU), New Mexico's only land-grant university. The city's major employer is the federal government on nearby White Sands Test Facility and White Sands Missile Range. The Organ Mountains, 10 miles (16 km) to the east, are dominant in the city's landscape, along with the Doña Ana Mountains, Robledo Mountains, and Picacho Peak. Las Cruces lies 225 miles (362 km) south of Albuquerque, 42 miles (68 km) northwest of El Paso, Texas and 41 miles (66 km) north of the Mexican border at Sunland Park.

