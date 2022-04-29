Monroe State of the City to take place at NBC 10 on May 8th
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, May 8, 2022, the City of Monroe will have Monroe State of the City event at 10:30 PM at NBC 10. Be sure to tune in to listen Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis.
