Corruption case: Sentencing of former Lynn Haven Commissioner Barnes postponed again

TALLAHASSEE — Former Lynn Haven City Commissioner Antonius Barnes has been granted yet another reprieve from justice.

Barnes was scheduled to be sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court for making false statements to a federally insured institution. He has admitted lying about his indebtedness and financial history to obtain a $23,681 loan from Innovations Federal Credit Union.

He faces up to 30 years in federal prison.

The sentencing was postponed until July 15 at Barnes' request. He had asked in mid-April for a continuance of "approximately 60 days." It is at least the second continuance issued in Barnes' case.

"Multiple co-defendants in the related matter of USA v. Anderson have had their trial dates continued to May 31, 2022," the request for continuance states.

It does not cite a specific reason for which Barnes was seeking the postponement, but does indicate the U.S. Attorney's Office had no objections to establishing a new sentencing date.

Barnes pleaded guilty Oct. 8, 2021, to the charge of making false statements. In exchange, prosecutors dropped six other charges against Barnes, which primarily centered on his acceptance of multiple "loans" while in office from Phoenix Construction owner James Finch that he was never obligated to repay.

"Antonius Barnes would dance for me if I wanted him to," Finch, who also faces federal charges, is alleged to have said.

Barnes and Finch were among four charged in the case styled USA v. Anderson et al. Barnes and former Lynn Haven City Attorney Adam Albritton have taken pleas in the case. Albritton, who faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, is scheduled to be sentenced May 25.

Finch and former Lynn Haven Mayor Margo Anderson have thus far resolutely maintained their innocence. No trial date in their case has been set.

Extensive corruption in the city of Lynn Haven was revealed for the first time in November of 2019 when then-U.S. Attorney Larry Keefe announced that five people, including Lynn Haven City Manager Michael White and former Lynn Haven Leisure Services Director David Horton, had been indicted on charges they defrauded the government for more than $5 million in the aftermath of 2018's Hurricane Michael.

The indictment stated White and Horton worked with co-conspirators David White and Shannon Rodriguez, who managed a business called Erosion Control Specialist, and Joshua Anderson, the owner of Greenleaf Lawn Care of Bay County, to falsify invoices for Hurricane Michael debris removal and landscaping work that was never performed.

In return for their compliance with the business owners, the indictment said, White and Horton received kickbacks.

All five originally indicted pleaded guilty within a year of charges being filed. None of them has been sentenced. June 16 has been set aside as the most recent date for sentencing.

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: Corruption case: Sentencing of former Lynn Haven Commissioner Barnes postponed again