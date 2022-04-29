ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn Haven, FL

Corruption case: Sentencing of former Lynn Haven Commissioner Barnes postponed again

By Tom McLaughlin, The News Herald
Panama City News Herald
Panama City News Herald
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XG1Sg_0fOVVKHk00

TALLAHASSEE — Former Lynn Haven City Commissioner Antonius Barnes has been granted yet another reprieve from justice.

Barnes was scheduled to be sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court for making false statements to a federally insured institution. He has admitted lying about his indebtedness and financial history to obtain a $23,681 loan from Innovations Federal Credit Union.

He faces up to 30 years in federal prison.

The plea deal: Former Lynn Haven commissioner Antonius Barnes pleads guilty to federal corruption charges

Rampant corruption: Squabbling between attorneys in federal Lynn Haven corruption case hints at more fraud

Endless delays: Why has the sentencing of 5 Lynn Haven conspirators been postponed again?

The sentencing was postponed until July 15 at Barnes' request. He had asked in mid-April for a continuance of "approximately 60 days." It is at least the second continuance issued in Barnes' case.

"Multiple co-defendants in the related matter of USA v. Anderson have had their trial dates continued to May 31, 2022," the request for continuance states.

It does not cite a specific reason for which Barnes was seeking the postponement, but does indicate the U.S. Attorney's Office had no objections to establishing a new sentencing date.

Barnes pleaded guilty Oct. 8, 2021, to the charge of making false statements. In exchange, prosecutors dropped six other charges against Barnes, which primarily centered on his acceptance of multiple "loans" while in office from Phoenix Construction owner James Finch that he was never obligated to repay.

"Antonius Barnes would dance for me if I wanted him to," Finch, who also faces federal charges, is alleged to have said.

Barnes and Finch were among four charged in the case styled USA v. Anderson et al. Barnes and former Lynn Haven City Attorney Adam Albritton have taken pleas in the case. Albritton, who faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, is scheduled to be sentenced May 25.

Finch and former Lynn Haven Mayor Margo Anderson have thus far resolutely maintained their innocence. No trial date in their case has been set.

Extensive corruption in the city of Lynn Haven was revealed for the first time in November of 2019 when then-U.S. Attorney Larry Keefe announced that five people, including Lynn Haven City Manager Michael White and former Lynn Haven Leisure Services Director David Horton, had been indicted on charges they defrauded the government for more than $5 million in the aftermath of 2018's Hurricane Michael.

The indictment stated White and Horton worked with co-conspirators David White and Shannon Rodriguez, who managed a business called Erosion Control Specialist, and Joshua Anderson, the owner of Greenleaf Lawn Care of Bay County, to falsify invoices for Hurricane Michael debris removal and landscaping work that was never performed.

In return for their compliance with the business owners, the indictment said, White and Horton received kickbacks.

All five originally indicted pleaded guilty within a year of charges being filed. None of them has been sentenced. June 16 has been set aside as the most recent date for sentencing.

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: Corruption case: Sentencing of former Lynn Haven Commissioner Barnes postponed again

Comments / 2

Related
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lynn Haven, FL
Government
City
Tallahassee, FL
City
Lynn Haven, FL
Local
Florida Government
WMBB

10 time convicted felon arrested in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County man with a long criminal record is back behind bars. The man is so well known to Panama City Police, they arrested him Tuesday night because they knew he didn’t have a driver’s license. From 2006 to 2018, 40-year-old William Ashe has been charged with 30 felonies. […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
Calcasieu Parish News

Four Louisiana Drug Traffickers Sentenced to Lengthy Prison Sentences

Four Louisiana Drug Traffickers Sentenced to Lengthy Prison Sentences. Louisiana – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that four defendants were sentenced in three separate cases in U.S. District Court. The following are the defendants and their sentences:. Schyler Algernon Smith and Ladarrell Cortrell Washington, both of Shreveport,...
Oxygen

Woman And Her Sisters Sentenced For Attempted Murder Of Ex Over Custody Issue

An Oklahoma woman and her two sisters have been sentenced to federal prison in connection with a failed plot to fatally shoot her ex over a custody issue. On Wednesday, U.S. District Court Judge L. Scott Coogler sentenced Tierzah Mapson, 29, along with her two siblings Elisa Mapson, 25, and Charis Mapson, 33, to prison after convictions related to the unsuccessful murder attempt, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama.
ELDRIDGE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Keefe
Person
David Justice
beckershospitalreview.com

Mississippi pharmacist sentenced to 10 years in $180M fraud scheme

A Mississippi pharmacist was sentenced to 10 years in prison over his role in an $180 million fraud scheme, the Justice Department said April 26. Mitchell Barrett was a licensed pharmacist and co-owner of compounding pharmacies. He participated in a scheme to defraud Tricare by paying kickbacks to distributors for the referral of medically unnecessary prescriptions, prosecutors said. Mr. Barrett and his co-conspirators submitted $180 million in fraudulent billings to federal and private insurers as a result of the scheme.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Independent

7 charged in deaths of 2 fellow inmates at prison in Texas

Seven inmates have been charged with killing two fellow prisoners and wounding two others during a January attack at a federal prison in Texas that led to a nationwide lockdown of the federal prison system.The 15-count indictment filed this week includes charges of racketeering, murder and attempted murder against Juan Carolos Rivas-Moreiera; Dimas Alfaro-Granados; Raul Landaverde-Giron; Larry Navarete; Jorge Parada; Hector Ramires; and Sergio Sibrian. The seven remain in federal custody and court documents do not list attorneys who could speak on their behalf.The Jan. 31 attack was inside USP Beaumont in Beaumont, Texas. Prosecutors say the seven are...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Corruption#Attorneys#District Court#Endless#Approximately 60 Days
Essence

NY Lt. Gov. Resigns From Post After Charged With Fraud

Brian Benjamin has pleaded not guilty to five charges. New York Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin, 45, resigned from his post after prosecutors indicted him on bribery and fraud charges. On Tuesday, Benjamin surrendered to authorities and was subsequently charged with five fraud-related counts connected to his 2021 NYC comptroller campaign,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Deputies protect school killer after potential juror threat

Deputies protecting Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz had to pull him aside and surround him Tuesday after a member of a jury pool mouthed possible threats toward him and caused others to become “excited," leading them to fear a potential brawl, officials said. A 70-member pool of potential jurors was filing into the courtroom and taking their seats when one of the first to enter, a man in his 30s, began “mouthing expletives” toward Cruz, Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer said. Cruz, 23, is facing a possible death sentence for murdering 17 at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NOLA.com

Four men convicted in New Orleans murder-for-hire plot

Elizabeth Privitera held up a black leather ball cap with a dime-sized hole in the back, the exact spot where a bullet penetrated Milton Womack’s skull. Moments earlier, during her closing argument in federal court in New Orleans, the prosecutor turned toward the four defendants, asking jurors to find the men guilty of conspiring and gunning down Womack on July 27, 2012, in Gentilly.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Four Men from Louisiana Have Been Convicted of Murder for Hire and Other Charges

Four Men from Louisiana Have Been Convicted of Murder for Hire and Other Charges. Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Louis Age Jr., Age 73, and Louis’ son, Louis Age III, a/k/a “Big Lou”, Age 51, Ronald Wilson a/k/a “Tank”, Age 47, and Stanton Guillory a/k/a “Nan-Nan”, Age 27, all from New Orleans, Louisiana were found guilty on April 27, 2022, after a three-week jury trial before United States District Judge Barry W. Ashe. They were found guilty of various violations, including conspiracy to commit murder for hire, murder for hire, and other related offenses along with lying to a federal Agent.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Panama City News Herald

Panama City News Herald

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
359K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Panama, FL from Panama City News-Herald.

 http://newsherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy