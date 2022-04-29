ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellefonte, PA

Developer of Bellefonte warehouse withdraws plans

By Aaron Marrie, Peyton Kennedy
WTAJ
WTAJ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ofTAN_0fOVVGkq00

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Less than a week after announcing it, the Bellefonte Warehouse has formally withdrawn its plans.

“The Fulfillment Center Warehouse” which was scheduled to go in on Penn Tech Drive in Benner Township and bring in almost 700 jobs.

New Bellefonte warehouse to bring in hundreds of jobs

Chris Schnure, Subdivision and Land Development Planner confirm the developer, who had remained anonymous, formally withdrew plans on April 27 and did not say why the plans were withdrawn.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

There have not been any announcements on if any other companies have attempted to purchase the land or if the anonymous developer plans on

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 2

Related
WTAJ

Terraced Streetscape District in State College to be rewritten

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Since its inception in 2011, the Terraced Streetscape District (TSD) has not developed as envisioned — and elected officials have expressed interest in overcoming its obstacles. The TSD (Borough of State College – Ferguson Township Boundary) faces obstacles such as pedestrian connectivity, traffic and market demand challenges among property owners, […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

PennDOT: May update for local interchange project

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT has provided a start of May update for its local interchange/Route 26 project in Centre County. The work zone is located along I-80 near the Bellefonte/161 interchange and can affect traffic flow on I-80 and Route 26. and is part of a long-awaited $52 million safety improvement project in Centre […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Lewisburg staple to close its doors for good

LEWISBURG, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Country Cupboard has been a staple in the Lewisburg community for decades. It’s a restaurant, shop and hotel where people visiting the area can get a full experience right at their location In January they announced the business will be permanently closing this spring. It was purchased by the Evangelical […]
LEWISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Benner Township, PA
City
Bellefonte, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Bellefonte, PA
Government
Bellefonte, PA
Sports
Newswatch 16

Feed mill coming to Union County

OLD FURNACE, Pa. — If you are driving through White Deer Township in Union County, you may see a large farm just off of Route 15. The more than 100-acre space will soon be home to Country View Family Farms' new feeding mill. The company is investing more than...
UNION COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

2 excavators stuck in muck pulled from Cheswick construction site

It’s not every day you witness an excavator — let alone two — being suspended in the air. The rare sight was why about a dozen Cheswick residents gathered Thursday afternoon to watch the excavators being lifted out of a quagmire at a Cheswick construction site. The...
CHESWICK, PA
WTAJ

Scratch N Dent yard sale happening this weekend

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Looking for a great deal? The Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District is hosting a Scratch N Dent yard sale this weekend. The Scratch N Dent Yard sale with run Saturday, April 23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until items are gone. The sale is taking place at the Philipsburg-Osceola […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Gov. Wolf pushes plan to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is pushing his proposed PA Opportunity Plan that would use American Rescue Plan dollars to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents. The $1.7 billion PA Opportunity Plan would assist families with child care, job training, broadband, transportation, and afterschool programs The proposal would use $500 million in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bellefonte Warehouse#Penn Tech Drive#The Wtaj Newsletter
WTAJ

Altoona woman jailed for alleged assault

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman is behind bars after allegedly assaulting someone in her home, leading the victim to barricade themselves in a bedroom with two kids. Colleen Michelle Quigley, 42, was screaming at two kids, one of which is 2 years old, when the victim came downstairs to confront her on […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

4-year-old thrown from car, taken to UPMC Altoona

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A child was rushed to UPMC Altoona after a single-vehicle crash into a ditch saw her being thrown from the Kia she was a passenger in. The crash happened on March 16 along Deveaux Street (Route 4004) in Carrolltown Borough when the driver was reportedly driving too fast for the […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Sheriffs searching for 4 wanted in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Authorities have released the latest lineup of people wanted on warrants in the area as of April 22. The Somerset County Sheriff’s Department and the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services are looking for: Zachary Howard, 26, of Somerset area — wanted for domestic charges Robert Rigo, 58, of Stoystown area — […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Man charged with raping unconscious woman at UPJ in 2013

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Missouri man faces felony charges for allegedly drugging and raping a woman at the University of Pittsburgh’s Johnstown (UPJ) campus in 2013. The investigation was launched in January 2021 after the woman came forward and told university police that 30-year-old Cliff C. Maloney Jr., who was 22 at the […]
ALTOONA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Sports
WTAJ

Death of 2-year-old in Somerset County under investigation

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police and the coroner’s office are investigating the death of a two-year-old in Somerset County. Details are limited but police reported the toddler died around 2:54 a.m. on Sunday, April 17 at a home on Stoy Road in Milford Township. Somerset County Coroner Cullen Swank told WTAJ that […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police search for Jefferson County gas thief

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are on the hunt for a gas thief(s) they say drilled a hole in a company work truck and stole the gas in the middle of the night. According to state police, Creo Green Energy LLC in McCalmont Township called about the theft happening overnight April 23 into […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police: Claysburg Man found passed out at Burger King with meth

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Claysburg man is behind bars after he was found passed out at a Burger King with meth, police said. Roaring Spring Police Department found Garrett Weyandt, 38, passed out in his tan Chevy Suburban at the Spring Plaza Burger King in Roaring Spring borough around 11 p.m on Tuesday, according […]
CLAYSBURG, PA
WBRE

Counties with the worst commutes in Pennsylvania

STACKER (WBRE/WYOU) — Commuting easily ranks as one of the least enjoyable parts of a person’s day. Commuters encounter more physical health problems, and low-income commuters are less likely to gain financial stability—among a host of other negative impacts. Stacker compiled a list of counties with the worst commutes in Pennsylvania using data from the U.S. Census […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Woman charged with stealing over $6K from Weis Markets

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Mount Union woman was charged with theft after police say she stole $6,700 from a Weis Markets in Huntingdon County. Michelle Brown, 48, was working as a book keeper for the retailer when she was found to have taken the money over two months from Feb. 20 to April […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy