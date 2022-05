Activities that were canceled or curtailed over the past two years will return to a community ready to get outA spring and summer events season we haven't seen in a couple years is dawning in and around Canby. And Canby Economic Development and Tourism Coordinator Tyler Nizer is excited to see it develop. Due to pandemic restrictions the past two years, many of the events put on by the city, as well as other organizers, have been shut down or modified. As May dawns, it looks more and more like a return to the past is in the cards. ...

CANBY, OR ・ 39 MINUTES AGO