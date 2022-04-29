ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission, TX

Birding enthusiasts on alert as CDC confirms 1st U.S. case of human bird flu

By Sandra Sanchez
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p5xbk_0fOVV7tY00

MISSION, Texas ( Border Report ) — Staff at the National Butterfly Center recently drained their man-made streams and took down bird feeders to help prevent the spread of avian influenza, or bird flu.

But with no reported cases in South Texas, they refilled the streams and birdbaths and began putting seeds in sterilized feeders.

Now, they are wondering if additional precautions should again be taken after the first human case of avian flu has been found in the United States, Marianna Treviño-Wright, the National Butterfly Center executive director, told Border Report on Friday.

“We’ve had some confusing information coming out so we found it best to err on the side of caution,” she said.

Rare bat falcon drawing thousands of birders to South Texas border
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=340yrS_0fOVV7tY00
National Butterfly Center Executive Director Marianna Treviño-Wright looks through the center’s gardens on April 21, 2022, in Mission, Texas, which is a popular eco-tourism spot for birders from throughout the country to visit. Streams had been dried and bird feeders put up to help prevent the spread of bird flu. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday night announced the first U.S. human case of avian influenza in Colorado from this specific group of H5 viruses. The patient tested positive for the H5 avian influenza virus after having direct exposure to poultry and having been involved in the culling of birds infected with the H5N1 bird flu virus, according to the CDC.

The only other reported human case has been in the U.K.

As to Treviño-Wright’s question, right now there is no clear and easy answer because guidelines for humans who are exposed to wild birds and recreational birds differ from health guidelines issued for those in the poultry industry, multiple birding experts said.

However Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Spokeswoman Stephanie Salinas Garcia told Border Report on Friday that although the agency has not issued any formal guidance at this time, “those acting out of an abundance of caution may consider pausing backyard bird feeding until nationwide HPAI transmission substantially decreases.”

Rare milkweed species could threaten border security operations in South Texas

As of Friday, there have been 35.5 million cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza found in U.S. wild aquatic birds, commercial poultry and backyard or hobbyist flocks since the first bird flu cases were detected in January, according to the CDC .

This is the worst avian flu outbreak since 2015, experts say.

Infected birds have been found in 29 states with 247 outbreaks. But most outbreaks are related to industrial poultry farms and occurred in March.

Those working in the poultry industry should wear gloves and masks, if possible, and avoid coming in contact with droppings or breathing in particles from flocks, according to the CDC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qycUJ_0fOVV7tY00
(CDC Graphic)

But guidelines for backyard birders and bird enthusiasts — like the thousands who flock to the South Texas border to catch birds on their migratory routes — vary depending upon the types of birds.

Smaller songbirds pose less risk than larger birds of prey, like hawks and waterfowl, according to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, which Friday updated its online guidelines for recreation birders due to the ongoing bird flu.

It notes that the “transmission of avian influenza from birds to humans is very rare,” and says “there is currently very low risk of an outbreak among wild songbirds and no official recommendation to take down feeders unless you also keep domestic poultry.”

This is based on information from the National Wildlife Disease Program, which also urges to regularly clean all bird feeders and birdbaths.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ag9qs_0fOVV7tY00
A backyard birdbath in McAllen, Texas. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report)

The virus is more easily spread among large birds, like raptors (birds of prey,) and waterfowl, like geese, Jeffrey Gordon, former president of the American Birding Association said.

According to Cornell Lab, poultry tends to be most infected and while waterfowl often carry and transmit bird flu, these species “rarely get sick from the disease.”

Smaller songbirds tend to not be as infected, or shed as much virus, meaning they aren’t as likely to transmit the disease. “For these reasons, it is unlikely that bird feeders will contribute to an outbreak among songbirds,” according to Cornell Lab.

However, those with songbird bird feeders who also raise poultry are advised to take down bird feeders because the virus so easily spreads among poultry, the university says.

“The key intervention is to keep songbirds away from poultry; it’s less important to keep songbirds away from each other,” Cornell Lab says.

Those with bird nest boxes should wear gloves and masks when cleaning out the boxes.

Cornell Lab also recommends wildlife rehabilitators take precautions when accepting sick birds.

The Raptor Center at the University of Minnesota has temporarily suspended public tours due to rising cases in that state but is still taking in wild raptors in need of help, according to the school’s website .

And if you come upon a sick or dead bird, don’t handle it and call state wildlife officials to examine and remove the bird, Cornell Lab says.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mission, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Local
Texas Health
City
Mcallen, TX
State
Texas State
Mission, TX
Health
Local
Texas Lifestyle
State
Colorado State
Mission, TX
Pets & Animals
City
Mission, TX
Daily Mail

Colorado prison inmate becomes first American infected by latest outbreak of H5N1 bird flu: Caught illness during pre-release placement at poultry farm and is now recovering

A Colorado prison inmate has contracted H5N1 bird flu at a poultry farm where he was placed as part of a pre-release work program. The unnamed inmate, who is under 40, contracted the bird flu - known medically as avian influenza - at Foster Farms after being directly exposed through culling, the Montrose Press and the CDC reported.
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Colorado prisoner becomes first confirmed US case of H5 bird flu contracted at poultry farm

A Colorado prisoner who had been working at a commercial chicken farm has tested positive for bird flu, the first confirmed case in the United States from a recent global outbreak.The inmate, aged under 40, was exposed to infected poultry while working at a processing plant in Montrose County as part of a work-release programme, state health authorities say.He had recovered after experiencing mild symptoms including fatigue, and had been isolated from other prisoners and treated with the antiviral drug oseltamivir, they added.No other cases have been detected, and Colorado officials say the risk to the public is low,...
AGRICULTURE
NBC News

Bald eagles dying, egg prices rising: Bird flu spreads to more than 30 states

A highly contagious bird flu has spread across more than 30 states, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. This week alone, the strain, known as H5N1, likely killed hundreds of birds at a lake northwest of Chicago, and at least three bald eagles in Georgia. Two cases of H5N1 were also found in birds at U.S. zoos.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Migratory Birds#Dead Birds#Wild Birds#Border Report
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Pets
MarketWatch

Colorado man tests positive for contagious bird flu

A person in Colorado tested positive for a version of avian influenza, federal officials said, marking the first known human case in the U.S. of a bird flu that has ravaged poultry flocks for months. The unidentified person had direct contact with poultry and was working to destroy birds believed...
COLORADO STATE
FOXBusiness

Bird flu outbreak affects over 24 states, poultry prices rise

Turkey and chicken already cost more at the grocery store, and prices could get even higher because of a new virus. This time it’s not COVID-19. It’s a highly contagious bird flu that’s spreading across poultry farms, particularly in the Midwest. The average American eats about 100...
MINNESOTA STATE
MedicalXpress

Cases of coronavirus moving from mink to people confirmed by CDC

At least four people in Michigan infected with a version of the coronavirus found mostly in mink are the first known cases of possible animal-to-human transmission of the virus in the United States. The cases occurred in the first year of the pandemic and were confirmed Monday by the U.S....
MICHIGAN STATE
WebMD

First Human Case of H3N8 Bird Flu Found in China

April 28, 2022 – China has recorded the first human infection with the H3N8 strain of brain flu, though the risk of transmission among people remains low. The case was found in a 4-year-old boy from the central province of Henan, the country’s National Health Commission said in a statement on Tuesday. He had a fever and other symptoms on April 5 and was hospitalized 5 days later.
PUBLIC HEALTH
contagionlive.com

Case of Human Avian Influenza Reported in US

A Colorado person tested positive for avian influenza. The patient worked closely with poultry, their only symptom was fatigue, and they have since recovered after a few days. A person tested positive for avian influenza A(H5) virus (H5 bird flu) in Colorado, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The person reportedly had direct exposure to poultry, and was involved in the depopulating of poultry with suspected H5N1 bird flu.
COLORADO STATE
WWLP

WWLP

20K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy