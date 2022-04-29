ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, NY

Potential Solution for Auburn’s Stray Cat Problem Included in Budget Proposal

By Ed Vivenzio
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

How will Auburn deal with the overpopulation of stray cats within its borders?. The City’s final proposed budget...

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 1

Related
thecheyennepost.com

Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) Adoptable Pets - April 8, 2022

Freckles - A senior pup that loves to follow you around the house, Freckles is the perfect companion! She's house trained and trustworthy to free roam. She enjoys sleeping on the couch and thinks her foster siblings are ridiculous for barking at the sanitation truck and the mail man! She's a laid-back girl looking for a home with a comfy couch and loving humans. (12 years old, Border Collie mix)
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, NY
Auburn, NY
Lifestyle
BBC

Forty cats found in Western Isles house after death of owner

Around 40 cats have been found alone at a home in the Western Isles after the death of their owner. The cats, aged from six months to elderly, were living throughout the home and outbuildings at Breasclete on Lewis. Local group, Western Isles Support for Cats and Kittens (Wisck), was...
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Cats and Children: The Pros and Cons

Penny lives in Colorado with her family and has had a fascination with animals all of her life—feathered, furry, scaled and even slimy. Cats and kittens are a popular request from children, second only to puppies. I find cats to be suitable pets for all ages, with proper supervision. With kittens, just as with puppies, I recommend waiting until the child is over the toddler stage. Most adult cats can identify a rambunctious youngster regardless of species, and a healthy adult cat has the agility and skills to get out of the reach of such youngsters quickly.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Stray Cats#Birds#Tnr#Auburn Community Cats#Finger Lakes News Radio#Waub#Wgva#Finger Lakes Country
CatTime

Can Cats Eat Goose? Is Goose Safe For Cats?

The short answer is yes, cats can safely eat goose; although, due to goose being a fattier meat, you should only feed it to your cat in moderation. The post Can Cats Eat Goose? Is Goose Safe For Cats? appeared first on CatTime.
ANIMALS
FL Radio Group

Deadline for Small Business Pandemic Recovery Grants Approaching

The application deadline for small business pandemic recovery grants is fast approaching. Small businesses in the City of Auburn affected by COVID-19 can apply for the grants of up to 40-thousand dollars made available through the Federal American Rescue Plan. Julia Foster with the Cayuga Economic Development Agency:. The deadline...
AUBURN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
News 4 Buffalo

City of Buffalo Animal Shelter is packed with adoptable pets

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’re searching for a new best friend, look no further than the Buffalo Animal Shelter, which is filled to the brim with dogs and cats of all kinds. The Buffalo Animal Shelter takes in animals that are abandoned, surrendered, or found as strays. They only accept animals from within the Buffalo […]
BUFFALO, NY
One Green Planet

Animal Rescue in Massachusetts Looking For Homes For Kerry Cattle Saved From Abusive Farm

Eight very rare ‘Kerry’ cattle were saved from a farm in Amherst, Massachusetts after they were found in need of dire medical attention. The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is now caring for eight rescued cattle and searching for forever homes. Animal welfare officers were called to investigate a farm in Amherst and were shocked when they found the animals in horrible conditions, and one of the cattle had already died.
AMHERST, MA
FingerLakes1.com

Residential trash pickup fee in Auburn may double next year

The residential trash pickup fee in Auburn may double in the 2022-23 fiscal year budget. Superintendent of Public Works Mike Talbot made the final departmental budget presentation to the City Council Thursday night. Auburn City Clerk Chuck Mason says part of the reason for a $1.8 million deficit in the solid waste fund is costs associated with the closure of the city’s landfill in 2020, when the city switched over to using a transfer station to send waste to landfills in other communities.
AUBURN, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy