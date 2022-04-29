Potential Solution for Auburn’s Stray Cat Problem Included in Budget Proposal
How will Auburn deal with the overpopulation of stray cats within its borders?. The City’s final proposed budget...www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
How will Auburn deal with the overpopulation of stray cats within its borders?. The City’s final proposed budget...www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
Comments / 1