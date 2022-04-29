Thieves took ATMs from 5 businesses across Queens, Brooklyn: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Suspects burglarized at least five different locations across Brooklyn and Queens between February and March, stealing more than $16,000.

The first crime happened Feb. 8 at about 7 p.m., police said Friday. The man entered a Queens deli, located on Northern Boulevard, and removed an ATM using a hand truck. The man also stole an undetermined amount of cash before leaving in a car, believed to be a Chevy Tahoe.

More than a week later, on Feb. 16, a man entered another deli, this time on 3rd Avenue in Brooklyn. Once again, he removed an ATM with a hand truck, also stealing $5,000 cash. He fled again in a possible Chevy Tahoe, police said.

On March 9, men entered a coffee shop in Queens about 5:20 a.m. The restaurant is located on 30th Avenue. Police said the men used a hand truck to take another ATM before leaving in a silver Chrysler Minivan. Police did not specify how much, if any, cash was stolen from the third location.

Three days later, men entered another Queens store, located on 192nd Street. They entered about 3:50 a.m., removing an ATM again. They also made off with $8,200 in cash and six cartons of cigarettes. Once again, they fled in the silver minivan, police said.

The final reported incident took place about 3:27 a.m. on March 31. Police said a man entered a Brooklyn restaurant, located on 3rd Avenue. He removed another ATM, also stealing $3,500 in cash, police said. He fled in a vehicle that was driven by another suspect.

Police released images of all the incidents, which are in the gallery below:

A suspect is seen inside of a Queens deli on Feb. 8. (Credit: NYPD)

A suspect is seen inside of a Brooklyn deli on Feb. 16. (Credit: NYPD)

Suspects, and a vehicle, are seen on March 9. (Credit: NYPD)

A suspect is seen inside of a Queens business on March 12. (Credit: NYPD)

A suspect is seen inside of a Brooklyn business on March 31. (Credit: NYPD)

