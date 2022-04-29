ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn students get free eye exams, glasses with help from nonprofit

By Michelle Ross
NEW YORK (PIX11) – A global nonprofit is giving free eye exams and eyeglasses to students at a school in Brownsville, Brooklyn.

Their mission is to make sure no child gets left behind just because they can’t see well in the classroom. PIX11’s Michelle Ross has more on this story in the video player above.

Society
