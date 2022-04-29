Brooklyn students get free eye exams, glasses with help from nonprofit
NEW YORK (PIX11) – A global nonprofit is giving free eye exams and eyeglasses to students at a school in Brownsville, Brooklyn.
Their mission is to make sure no child gets left behind just because they can’t see well in the classroom. PIX11’s Michelle Ross has more on this story in the video player above.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.
Comments / 3