Inside Broadway inspires NYC students to reach for the stars

By Kala Rama
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Celebrating its 40th anniversary season this year, Inside Broadway has reached nearly 3 million New York City public school students since the nonprofit’s inception.

Inside Broadway aims to bring Broadway musicals to the classroom for a fun, educational, and safe live theatre experience for students — many of whom have never experienced a Broadway show. The 45-minute productions are specially designed to fit into a class period and connect to the curriculum.

After the pandemic impacted the program last year, Inside Broadway returned to the classroom on Friday with a performance at Hunter College Elementary School. They performed a rendition of “My Town,” a George M. Cohan Musical.

The show will visit 52 schools throughout the five boroughs over 13 weeks. This year alone, Inside Broadway’s various programs will reach more than 90,000 students in 90 schools.

