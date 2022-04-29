ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

Allen Leo Stout

By Master Control
WDTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAllen Leo Stout, 63, of Clarksburg, WV passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022 at the Stonerise Nursing Facility. He was born in Clarksburg, WV on March 2, 1959, the son of the late Emory “Beau” Stout and Zora Jane “Janie” Taylor Paugh. He is survived by his...

www.wdtv.com

WDTV

James Alan Genin, MD

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - James Alan Genin, MD, was born May 27, 1946, in Clarksburg, WV, to Alphonse N. Genin and Helen R. Drwall Genin, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the United Hospital Center.He was a graduate of Washington Irving High School Class of 1964. He then went on to graduate from West Virginia University in 1968. He received his medical degree from West Virginia, where he then completed an Internship at the University of Washington in Neuropathology, a surgical Internship at the University of Cincinnati General Hospital, and finally completing a residency in Ophthalmology at the Medical College of Virginia.Dr. Genin established a successful Ophthalmology practice in Clarksburg, WV, eventually joining in partnership with Regional Eye Associates. He retired after 45 years of service to the community in October 2021.He was married for a wonderful 51 years to Stephanie Thomas Genin (nee Doxanas) and has three sons, Matthew Genin and wife Stephanie, Michael Genin, and Dr. Jason Genin and wife Cindy; and five grandchildren Lucas, Alexa, Mikayla, Katya and Dimitri.Dr. Genin held memberships with the AMA, American Academy of Ophthalmology, West Virginia Academy of Ophthalmology where he served as President, and West Virginia State Medical Association. He was a member of the United Hospital Center Medical Staff and the Harrison County Medical Society where he served as president for both organizations. He also held memberships with the YMCA, Lion’s Club, Railroad Club of Clarksburg and the OSS Society.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, WV on Tuesday, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. There will be a Prayer Vigil at 7:30 p.m. to conclude the visitation.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 126 East Pike Street, Clarksburg, WV, on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, 11:00 a.m. with Father Casey Mahone as celebrant. Interment will follow in the Bridgeport Cemetery.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Jacob Paul “Jake” Campbell

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Jacob Paul “Jake” Campbell, 75, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022, at the United Hospital Center.He was born in Bridgeport, WV, on August 21, 1946, a son of the late Hayward and Eva Harper Campbell. Jake is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Campbell of Ithaca, NY; six sisters, Marjorie Marshall and husband Robert, Conda Mace, Linda Fragmin and husband Greg, Vicki Maxwell, Sandy Smart, Beverly Recktenwald; one brother, Larry Campbell and wife Polly; as well as several nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, Jake was preceded in death by six sisters, Carolyn Sue Campbell, Rebecca Dell Patton, Janet Lee Brunetti, Barbara Jean Campbell, Donita Robinson, and Verna Clark.Jake served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era and worked for WBOY in their maintenance department.He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and loved the outdoors. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Kristi Marra with Interim Care, the staff at United Hospital Center, and the VA Medical Center.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jake’s memory to the WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital, 1 Medical Park Drive, Morgantown, WV 26506.There will be a Graveside Service at the West Virginia National Cemetery on Wednesday, May 4,2022 at 11:00 a.m. where full military honors will be accorded.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Margaret P. “Margie” (Purkey) Rollins

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Margaret P. “Margie” (Purkey) Rollins, age 82 of Howard Street, Grafton, WV passed away Thursday, April 29, 2022 at the Mon General Hospital in Morgantown.She was born June 9, 1939 in Clarksburg, WV a daughter of the late Wasyl Purkey and Katherine (Socha) Purkey.She was the youngest of her family, which has over a dozen members.Margie is survived by her husband of over 60 years, Mack Wayne Rollins; sons Mack Wayne Rollins II and Mitchell W. Rollins; one daughter, Kristy Kay Rollins; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.She graduated from Victory High School in Clarksburg with the Class of 1957 and was employed through the Taylor County School system as a secretary at the Anna Jarvis Elementary and the Grafton Middle School for over 25 years.She loved working with children, especially troubled kids.She was a beacon of light to all who knew her and she never met a stranger. She would help anyone.The world will be a lesser place without her. Rest peacefully Margie.The family will receive friends at the Donald G. Ford Funeral Home on Thursday, May 5th from 4-8:00 p.m.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the St. Augustine Catholic Church on Friday, May 6, 2022 with Father Sabastin as Celebrant.Inurnment will follow at the WV National Cemetery at a later date.
GRAFTON, WV
WDTV

Samuel Richard McDonough

Samuel Richard McDonough, 55, of Fairmont, passed away Thursday, April 28, 2022. He was born July 27, 1966, a son of Elizabeth “Betsy” Armstrong McDonough and the late Joseph P. “Joe” McDonough. Sam was employed by WVU Ruby Memorial Hospital for 10 years. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, traveling to Las Vegas and the beach, golfing, and the Buffalo Creek Canoe Race. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed camping and playing horseshoes. His son was his best friend and he was a friend to everyone he knew. Sam is survived by his son, Joseph R. McDonough and his fiancée Ashley Shingleton of Fairmont; his sisters, Edee Foley and her husband Raymond of Fairmont, and Leah King and her husband Jamie of Fairmont; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his father, Sam was preceded in death by his brother, Patrick I. McDonough and his wife April Barnett McDonough. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Thursday, May 5, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.
FAIRMONT, WV
