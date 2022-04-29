Allen Leo Stout

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - James Alan Genin, MD, was born May 27, 1946, in Clarksburg, WV, to Alphonse N. Genin and Helen R. Drwall Genin, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the United Hospital Center.He was a graduate of Washington Irving High School Class of 1964. He then went on to graduate from West Virginia University in 1968. He received his medical degree from West Virginia, where he then completed an Internship at the University of Washington in Neuropathology, a surgical Internship at the University of Cincinnati General Hospital, and finally completing a residency in Ophthalmology at the Medical College of Virginia.Dr. Genin established a successful Ophthalmology practice in Clarksburg, WV, eventually joining in partnership with Regional Eye Associates. He retired after 45 years of service to the community in October 2021.He was married for a wonderful 51 years to Stephanie Thomas Genin (nee Doxanas) and has three sons, Matthew Genin and wife Stephanie, Michael Genin, and Dr. Jason Genin and wife Cindy; and five grandchildren Lucas, Alexa, Mikayla, Katya and Dimitri.Dr. Genin held memberships with the AMA, American Academy of Ophthalmology, West Virginia Academy of Ophthalmology where he served as President, and West Virginia State Medical Association. He was a member of the United Hospital Center Medical Staff and the Harrison County Medical Society where he served as president for both organizations. He also held memberships with the YMCA, Lion’s Club, Railroad Club of Clarksburg and the OSS Society.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, WV on Tuesday, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. There will be a Prayer Vigil at 7:30 p.m. to conclude the visitation.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 126 East Pike Street, Clarksburg, WV, on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, 11:00 a.m. with Father Casey Mahone as celebrant. Interment will follow in the Bridgeport Cemetery.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

