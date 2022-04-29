ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

Neighbors concerned about flooding issues as hundreds of new homes are built in Broken Arrow

By Tanya Modersitzki, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D7nrB_0fOVUKON00

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Some residents in Broken Arrow’s Oneta neighborhood are upset about hundreds of new homes under construction.

Home developer Rausch-Coleman has been handling the project. When crews started building the storm water infrastructure, that’s when Clayton Calvert said the issues began.

“Their storm water isn’t coming in correctly, and it’s flooding my pasture. My neighbors to the west are also struggling, it’s wiping out our fences,” said Calvert.

Dawnelle Lawson also lives nearby. She said Rausch-Coleman has already built 200 homes, and there are plans to build 600 more. Neighbors say creeks in their pastures are used to help prevent flooding. It was once three feet wide and an inch deep.

After construction, it’s eight feet deep and 100 feet wide. Aside from major erosion expansion, Lawson said there’s not enough infrastructure. Neighbors are concerned that more people will bring more problems.

“600 times two is 1,200 more cars, school buses, trucks. And roads are set up for two lanes,” said Calvert.

It’s a concern shared by others.

FOX23′s Investigative Team received an email showing concern from former Broken Arrow School District Superintendent Dr. Janet Vinson. In the email, Dr. Vinson told commissioners that she was concerned of overcrowding in schools, and that schools will struggle to accommodate the growth.

Dr. Vinson also said that roads in the area have not been widened or improved to accommodate our buses, which would compromise safety with students in transit.

There is a hearing scheduled Monday at 9 a.m. at the Wagoner County courthouse, where people can share their thoughts and opinions.

FOX23 has reached out to Rausch-Coleman and have yet to hear back.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Flood damage and car tips for Spring and Summer storm season

State Farm recently offered tips for drivers about preparing and recovering from flooding. They first thing they recommend is having comprehensive coverage. To avoid flood damage to vehicle State Farm recommends:. • If flooding occurs when you’re on the road, stay on high ground. Experts also advise against driving in...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Broken Arrow, OK
Business
City
Broken Arrow, OK
Local
Oklahoma Business
Broken Arrow, OK
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Erosion#Arrow#Fox23#Broken Arrow School
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tornado rips through Kansas, causes severe damage

WICHITA, Kan. — (AP) — A tornado that barreled through parts of Kansas destroyed or damaged dozens of homes and buildings, injured several people and left more than 6,500 people without power, officials said Saturday. Officials said the suspected twister moved though parts of southeast Wichita and Andover...
ANDOVER, KS
KOCO

Severe weather moves across Oklahoma following tornado warning

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning and several severe thunderstorm warnings late Friday night and early Saturday morning as storms moved across northern Oklahoma. KOCO 5's live coverage of the severe storms has ended. You can scroll through the story below to see coverage from earlier in the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
News On 6

Tracking Severe Storms In Green Country Overnight

--Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Craig and Nowata County in OK until 1:30am. --Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Creek County in OK until 1:45am.-- --Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Craig, Creek, Delaware, Kay, Lincoln, Mayes, Noble, Nowata, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Payne, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner and Washington County in OK until 6:00am.-- There is...
ENVIRONMENT
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
62K+
Followers
106K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy