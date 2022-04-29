Neighbors concerned about flooding issues as hundreds of new homes are built in Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Some residents in Broken Arrow’s Oneta neighborhood are upset about hundreds of new homes under construction.

Home developer Rausch-Coleman has been handling the project. When crews started building the storm water infrastructure, that’s when Clayton Calvert said the issues began.

“Their storm water isn’t coming in correctly, and it’s flooding my pasture. My neighbors to the west are also struggling, it’s wiping out our fences,” said Calvert.

Dawnelle Lawson also lives nearby. She said Rausch-Coleman has already built 200 homes, and there are plans to build 600 more. Neighbors say creeks in their pastures are used to help prevent flooding. It was once three feet wide and an inch deep.

After construction, it’s eight feet deep and 100 feet wide. Aside from major erosion expansion, Lawson said there’s not enough infrastructure. Neighbors are concerned that more people will bring more problems.

“600 times two is 1,200 more cars, school buses, trucks. And roads are set up for two lanes,” said Calvert.

It’s a concern shared by others.

FOX23′s Investigative Team received an email showing concern from former Broken Arrow School District Superintendent Dr. Janet Vinson. In the email, Dr. Vinson told commissioners that she was concerned of overcrowding in schools, and that schools will struggle to accommodate the growth.

Dr. Vinson also said that roads in the area have not been widened or improved to accommodate our buses, which would compromise safety with students in transit.

There is a hearing scheduled Monday at 9 a.m. at the Wagoner County courthouse, where people can share their thoughts and opinions.

FOX23 has reached out to Rausch-Coleman and have yet to hear back.

