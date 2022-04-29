ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamance County, NC

Another arrest made in shootout involving rival drug cartels that killed 2, including North Carolina teacher

By Ciara Lankford
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RtVBG_0fOVU67S00

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The wife of one of the suspected killers in a shootout between rival cartels that ended with two men dead has been arrested in connection to the case.

According to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, Santana Monique Stewart, who is the wife of Steven Alexander Stewart Jr. and sister of Barney Harris, was taken into custody by Durham PD on March 30, 2022.

She has been charged with obstruction of justice in connection to the fatal shooting that happened at 12:52 a.m. April 8, 2021, at a mobile home park in the 1000 block of Wyatt Road.

The incident was described by Sheriff Terry Johnson as an “old Western shootout’ and said the mobile home was a ‘stash house.’

Barney Harris, who was a high school Spanish teacher and coach at Union Academy Charter School, was found dead at the scene. Alonzo Beltran Lara, 18, was found shot at the scene but later died at the hospital.

Sheriff Johnson said last year that Lara was allegedly the drug runner who lived in the trailer with one other person. The Sheriff’s Office believes Harris had entered the mobile home while no one was there and waited for Lara to arrive. When Lara finally arrived, his hands and feet were bound, the Sheriff said.

Lara was found with two gunshot wounds to the back of the head in what appears to be an execution-style killing, the Sheriff’s Office said.

PREVIOUS | Sheriff: Union Co. teacher, coach killed in Sinaloa Mexican drug cartel shootout

Harris was found in the bedroom and had been shot multiple times. He was wearing a vest, gloves, and a face covering. About 30 shell casings were found in and outside of the trailer, and three other mobile homes were struck by gunfire. Multiple guns were used, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The trailer had been ransacked, and deputies said they found about a kilo of cocaine near Lara at the scene.

Steven Alexander Stewart Jr., 32, of Waynesboro, was arrested in 2021 and charged with first-degree murder and first-degree burglary. He is believed to be one of the killers. Stewart is the brother-in-law of Harris.

The sheriff said this incident was the result of a conflict between two rival criminal enterprises.

Santana Monique Stewart, who is the most recent arrest made in this case, was issued a $10,000 secured bond. Her next court date is on July 20, 2022, in Alamance County.

Comments / 4

Mackxxx the Madddman
2d ago

His family has some tragic circumstanceshis father Barney Harris Sr got stabbed in the heart on Washington DC on the way back to North Carolina because somebody outside the liquor store asking for some change and he didn't give it to himand he looks just like his father too I work with his father at saddling paint company back in 1994 off of New Walkertown roadsmmfh

Reply
2
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

