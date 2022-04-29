ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local man unveils handcrafted motor bikes

By EMILY KAHNKE
Owatonna People's Press
Owatonna People's Press
 4 days ago

Inventor, fixer and all around handyman Gene Mosher has undertaken one of his biggest post-retirement projects yet by building two motorized bicycles and a miniature go-cart of sorts from scratch in under six months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LPBLF_0fOVSfnw00

“Sometimes I worked on these for 12 hours at a time,” Mosher said. “I got a lot of the parts and metal from Owatonna Metal Recycling, and built all three in the last four or five months.”

An Owatonna native, Mosher took on the task simply because he was “looking for something to do” and enjoys keeping his hands and mind busy. He is a retired machinist with decades of experience, who has a shop full of the tools in his garage and the basement needed to complete the project. Some of the machines and tools he even built himself.

“If I can make it, I will,” Mosher said. “I’ve made anything and everything — hundreds of things I can’t even name them all. But I also help my friends restore their old and antique things.”

For the first motorized bike he made, he used a small roto-tiller motor he found in a junkyard, and gathered many of the other parts needed in a similar fashion and added the motor to the front of the bike. The second bike he made, he modeled after the Whizzer motorbikes, which gained popularity in the 1950s.

“It’s not very fast, but I got the bike and the motor and put it all together to make my version of a Whizzer,” Mosher said.

He then got the idea to build a go-cart, but on a slightly smaller scale. The “three-wheeled electric scooter,” as he calls it, was a bit trickier and more time consuming than the construction of his other two toys.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JbbsT_0fOVSfnw00

‘”I don’t know what tempted me to make one,” Mosher laughed. “I suppose it had something to do with wanting to build a gas motor back in the ‘90s, but I never finished it, so I thought if I build this, I’ll make it electric.”

Mosher still surprises himself with the projects he takes on being that he is 87 years old, but he said he enjoys riding the bikes around his neighborhood and has other ways to keep himself busy during the spring and summer months. At this point, he said he has no grand plans for constructing additional motorized vehicles or taking on any other large projects.

Mosher has always been a maker and emphasized the fact he always builds to the best of his ability.

“I like to make things that look nice and look in perspective,” he said. “I try to not make things that look shoddy. I like to do good work. I’ve been building things since I was big enough to hold the tools. My first builds were a bow and arrow and a slingshot”

In 2020, Mosher designed, constructed and donated a copper replica of the scales to fill the empty extended hand of the justice statue at the Steele County Courthouse. It remains a mystery what happened to the original scales, but Mosher said he was more than happy to replace them and often tells his friends to check out his work.

Owatonna People's Press

Owatonna People's Press

Owatonna, MN
ABOUT

Owatonna People's Press, your #1 news source for Steele County, has been serving Steele County since 1874 and publishes Tuesday - Thursday and Saturday and online at www.Owatonna.com

 https://www.southernminn.com/owatonna_peoples_press/

