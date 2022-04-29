ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceano, CA

Oceano Dunes ATV crash injures 1 person

By Catherine Allen
The Tribune
The Tribune
 2 days ago

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.
Cal Fire responded Friday to a solo all-terrain vehicle crash at Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area that left one man injured.

California State Parks Ranger Kevin Pearce said the ATV rental driver drove down the slip face of a dune and lost control. His speed was the main cause of the crash, Pearce reported.

Pearce said a man, 29, is recovering from a non-life threatening injury. He did not specify what the injury was or if the ATV driver was the one injured.

Initial scanner traffic indicated that one person involved had a broken bone as a result of the crash at the popular state park near Pismo Beach.

The collision occurred around 1:32 p.m. near Sand Highway Mile Marker 14 and Mud Lake, according to the emergency response app PulsePoint.

The man was transported by CALSTAR ambulance around 2:50 p.m.

