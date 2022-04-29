ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock Zoo ‘Wild Wine’ Saturday event shifts to Robinson Center due to weather

By Chris Counts
 2 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The possibility of wind and rain on Saturday has organizers of a fundraiser for the Little Rock Zoo announcing a slight change in plans.

The ‘Wild Wines’ event on Saturday is changing venues by moving to Robinson Center in downtown Little Rock. According to officials with the Little Rock Zoo and the Arkansas Zoological Foundation, the “Mane” event will be located at the Grant Still Ballroom at Robinson Auditorium.

Animal ambassadors will still be on hand to greet guests, with wine provided by O’Looney’s Wine.

“We’re excited to host Wild Wines at one of the most amazing locations in Little Rock with one of the best views overlooking the Arkansas River,” zoo director Susan Altrui said.

Friday night’s VIP wine event will still take place at the Zoo and is sold out.

“Wild Wines is all about the great food, great wine and great entertainment that guests have known to love over the years and that tradition will continue despite the challenge from the weather.” Altrui continued.

Tickets for the Saturday night event are still available online for a limited time at the zoo’s website .

Proceeds from Wild Wines benefit the Arkansas Zoological Foundation for the Little Rock Zoo.

