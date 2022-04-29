ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland student attacked, says school district more concerned with reputation than safety

By CHRIS PAPST
WKRC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOWARD COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — A family is outraged after a fight is caught on camera at a high school, saying they believe the school district is more concerned with protecting its reputation than protecting its students. “I just remember being very dizzy,” said Fawn Cooch, a student...

WTOP

17-year-old arrested in stabbing at Howard Co. high school

A student at a Howard County, Maryland, high school has been hospitalized after a stabbing in the school parking lot Thursday morning, and police said they’ve made an arrest. The altercation happened between two students outside Columbia’s Long Reach High School around 11 a.m. Thursday, police said. An 18-year-old...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Student Hospitalized, Teen Arrested Long Reach High School Stabbing, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Long Reach High School student was hospitalized Thursday after he was stabbed outside the school, authorities said. It happened when the 18-year-old victim and 17-year-old suspect got into a fight in the school’s parking lot about 11 a.m., Howard County Police said. Police said the victim was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where he is listed in serious but stable condition. The 17-year-old suspect took off in an unknown vehicle afterward, but police said he was taken into custody hours later. Charges are pending for the teen. The school was initially placed on lockdown, which has since shifted into a “modified lockdown,” according to police. “My immediate, and continued, concern remains on the injured student, his family, and the students and staff at Long Reach High School who are suffering from fear and trauma resulting from this incident,” said Howard County Superintendent Michael Martirano in a letter to parents. Support staff, including those from the crisis intervention team, will be available to support those who need to speak with somebody, Martiranaro said.
The Independent

School attended by autistic 10-year-old who took her own life allowed bullying to go unchecked, report finds

After a 10-year-old girl took her own life in November, an internal investigation into her school found that it was an environment in which "bullying ... could go underreported, uninvestigated, and unaddressed”.Foxboro Elementary School in Farmington, Utah, became the focus of scrutiny after the death by suicide of 10-year-old Isabella Tichenor. Her mother claimed the girl, who was both Black and autistic, had been bullied for her race and autism just before her death. Those claims prompted outrage from the surrounding community, and an internal investigation was launched by the school district. According to CNN, the results of that...
KIDS
The Independent

Teacher arrested for allegedly slapping 8-year-old student who spat on him

A substitute teacher at the Frannie Fitzgerald Elementary school in Woodbridge, Virginia, has been arrested for allegedly slapping an eight-year-old student who spat on him, police said.Eman Mohammed Alkindi, 44, has since been charged with assault and battery and has also resigned from his teaching job, reports said.The incident took place on 1 April when the eight-year-old student grew angry with the teacher and spat on him.The teacher then allegedly slapped the boy in the face and left the classroom. He was reported to the school authorities when staff members brought this to their attention.The school authorities called the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
PopCrush

‘Granny’ Ghost Attacks, Slaps Students at South African Elementary School

Elementary school students attending Phakamisani Primary School in South Africa were left shaken after allegedly being physically attacked by an aggressive apparition resembling a "short granny-like figure with dreadlocks." The bizarre incident forced school officials to cancel classes for the day, alerting parents and, ultimately, social media, where the strange...
AFRICA
