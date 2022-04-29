She lost her son but kept her smile turning tragedy into hope for others with every cup served

A 21-year-old woman learned less than 2 years ago that her mom was stepping out on her dad. Her mom then left her dad to be with a coworker, but before her mom did that, she alerted her dad to what her mom was doing behind his back. Before her mom ruined everything, she never liked her mom much, to begin with. "My mom was never there for me as a mother," she explained. "She didn't care about my upbringing and barely was part of my life. My dad was the one who was beside me every step I took and every hardship I had..."

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 5 DAYS AGO