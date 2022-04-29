She lost her son but kept her smile turning tragedy into hope for others with every cup served

Casey Lawhon is helping heartbroken parents say goodbye to their children. Lawhon has been customizing coffins for children with themes that they liked. For 2-year-old Sawyer, it was a coffin designed with images of Mickey Mouse, the toddler's favorite character. The boy had died from drowning and Lawhon was contacted to create a wrap. After seeking the permission of the boy's parents, he decorated the toddler's casket with Mickey Mouse floating on a carpet in the clouds with the message "Never forgotten Little Sawyer" and "I love you Momma and Dad’ee." The inside of the casket featured Mickey Mouse flying toward a cartoon version of Sawyer in heaven. "I think it symbolized peace in a tragic event," said Lawhon. "I believe Sawyer is at rest and at peace."
