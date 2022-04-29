ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Iowa man arrested for drug distribution resulting in death

By Wesley Thoene
 2 days ago

PRIMGHAR, Iowa (KCAU) — An Iowa man was arrested Thursday near Fenton, Iowa, for the federal crime of distributing drugs resulting in death.

The Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office stated in a release that they were called to 5432 300th Street, about four miles west of Fenton. Authorities investigated the incident and then arrested Eric Young, 42, of Saint Ansgar, Iowa, on an arrest warrant.

The warrant was for the distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death by the U.S. Marshall’s Service.

A federal indictment states that around March 18, 2021, Young “knowingly and intentionally” distributed a substance that contained methamphetamine. An unidentified person then died as a result of the meth.

Young was taken to the Chickasaw County Jail where he will then be extradited to the custody of the United States Marshall’s Service.

An initial hearing was held Friday, with a detention hearing to take place on May 4.

The Emmet County Sheriff’s Office, Fenton Ambulance Service, and the Palo Alto County Ambulance Service assisted the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office.

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

