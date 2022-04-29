Ten Lives Club to host adoption party for National Adopt a Shelter Pet day

(WIVB) — Saturday is National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day, and the Ten Lives Club is teaming up with Pet Supplies Plus for an adoption party.

The Ten Lives Club’s public relations coordinator, Katie Prystajko, and five-month-old Lucy, one of the group’s many kittens, joined News 4 at 4 Friday to talk about the event.

The Ten Lives Club will be hosting two happy hours at Fattey Beer — one at the Northtowns location at 908 Niagara Falls Blvd., Suite 105, and the other in the Southtowns at 284 Buffalo St. in Hamburg. There will also be raffles, pizza and more. Proceeds from each drink purchased benefit the adoption group.

Lucy will be available for adoption at the Hamburg location on Saturday. Below is the flyer with more information about Saturday’s event.

To learn more about the Ten Lives Club, click here.

