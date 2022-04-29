ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamburg, NY

Ten Lives Club to host adoption party for National Adopt a Shelter Pet day

By Adam Duke
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 2 days ago

(WIVB) — Saturday is National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day, and the Ten Lives Club is teaming up with Pet Supplies Plus for an adoption party.

The Ten Lives Club’s public relations coordinator, Katie Prystajko, and five-month-old Lucy, one of the group’s many kittens, joined News 4 at 4 Friday to talk about the event.

The Ten Lives Club will be hosting two happy hours at Fattey Beer — one at the Northtowns location at 908 Niagara Falls Blvd., Suite 105, and the other in the Southtowns at 284 Buffalo St. in Hamburg. There will also be raffles, pizza and more. Proceeds from each drink purchased benefit the adoption group.

Lucy will be available for adoption at the Hamburg location on Saturday. Below is the flyer with more information about Saturday’s event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GwOmT_0fOVRJXr00

To learn more about the Ten Lives Club, click here.

LATEST FROM THE TEN LIVES CLUB

Adam Duke is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of his work here .

Comments / 0

Related
News 4 Buffalo

City of Buffalo Animal Shelter is packed with adoptable pets

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’re searching for a new best friend, look no further than the Buffalo Animal Shelter, which is filled to the brim with dogs and cats of all kinds. The Buffalo Animal Shelter takes in animals that are abandoned, surrendered, or found as strays. They only accept animals from within the Buffalo […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Investigation finds “significant drug traffic” at Minnesota Ave. residence, man arrested

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man was arrested Thursday, after a brief investigation of a Minnesota Avenue residence by the Erie County Sheriff’s Narcotics and Intelligence Unit, with assistance from the Buffalo Police Department’s Intelligence Unit. According to the Sheriff’s office, the units obtained a search warrant for the residence, but before execution of the […]
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamburg, NY
City
Niagara Falls, NY
Hamburg, NY
Society
City
Buffalo, NY
Hamburg, NY
Lifestyle
ohmymag.co.uk

Dog who spent his entire life in a shelter gets rejected on his adoption day

Everyone deserves a happy ending, but unfortunately for this pup, it was not in his fate that day. Cody has been a resident at Martlesham Animal Centre for the last nine months, in addition to this he was previously cared by RSPCA in another location. The black terrier is 15-months old and has spent all his life in a shelter home.
PETS
BBC

The oldest living dog in the world - TobyKeith the chihuahua

A new record for the world's oldest dog living has been confirmed - 21-year-old chihuahua, TobyKeith. Born on 9 January 2001, he lives in Florida with his owner Gisela Shore who adopted him from an animal shelter where she volunteered when he was just a few months old. He originally...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wivb#Pet Supplies#Lives Club#News 4 At#The Ten Lives Club
Reader's Digest

Why Do Dogs Get the Zoomies?

Almost every dog owner is familiar with the zoomies—those random bursts of energy that cause your pup to spin in circles, make a flying leap over the couch, or jet off as soon as you unhook their leash at the park. We know why dogs chase their tails, but why do dogs get the zoomies? Pet zoomies are definitely one of those hyper dog behaviors that pet owners have come to expect, but they actually have a technical name—frenetic random activity periods, or FRAPs—and can tell you a lot more about your pup’s mood, including levels of dog anxiety, than you might think.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pets
thecheyennepost.com

Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) Adoptable Pets - April 8, 2022

Freckles - A senior pup that loves to follow you around the house, Freckles is the perfect companion! She's house trained and trustworthy to free roam. She enjoys sleeping on the couch and thinks her foster siblings are ridiculous for barking at the sanitation truck and the mail man! She's a laid-back girl looking for a home with a comfy couch and loving humans. (12 years old, Border Collie mix)
PETS
CBS Philly

CBS3 Pet Project: Terrier American Pit Bull Mix Named Bettina Looking For New Home After Being Rescued By PSPCA

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On this week’s CBS3 Pet Project, Carol Erickson, an animal advocate with the PSPCA, discussed all the pets up for adoption. But one dog up for adoption named Bettina went through a lot to get to this point.  No one should go through what Bettina went through. She’s a 3-year-old terrier-American pit bull mix who was found in a pile of trash. She was suffering from blunt force trauma to her eye and several other injuries.  Bettina was rescued, and now she is looking for a caring home. It’s unclear what happened to Bettina, but she’s up for adoption. Click here to look for pets up for adoption like Bettina.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
News 4 Buffalo

Woman opens emergency exit, inflates slide on plane at Buffalo Niagara International Airport

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to NFTA officials, a 24-year-old woman from Sacramento, Calif. was arrested at Buffalo Niagara International Airport Tuesday night after what is being described as “unruly behavior.” The pilot was reportedly preparing to take off, but because of the disorderly passenger, had to return to the gate when the incident occurred.  […]
BUFFALO, NY
lovemeow.com

Cat Found Wandering on Snowy Roads is So Happy to Have Her Kittens Out of the Cold

A cat who was found wandering on snowy roads, is so happy to have her kittens out of the cold. About a month ago, Mellissa, the founder of Tiny but Mighty Kitten Rescue (in Cornwall, Ontario, Canada), was notified about a cat running around outside in the snow. "I received a message from a fellow rescuer asking if I could take in a very pregnant cat from the streets," Mellissa told Love Meow.
ANIMALS
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy