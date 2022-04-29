Movable mural aims to give voice to homeless

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A movable mural, meant to reduce the stigma surrounding homelessness , was installed outside Albany Medical Center Friday. The “Shared Connections” mural is the result of a yearlong project to share stories of people who are homeless.

Andrew Kwok, a student at Albany Medical College, interviewed people at the Interfaith Partnership for the Homeless and Family Promise of the Capital Region. He then partnered with local artist Jade Warrick to bring their experiences to life.

“They felt like they were isolated from the stigma on being homeless, and these are kind of the messages that they want to express,” Kwok said.

Organizers said the goal of the project is to empower people who struggle with homelessness and connect them with the rest of the community. The mural will be moved to other locations to further spread its message.

