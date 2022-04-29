ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Movable mural aims to give voice to homeless

 2 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A movable mural, meant to reduce the stigma surrounding homelessness , was installed outside Albany Medical Center Friday. The “Shared Connections” mural is the result of a yearlong project to share stories of people who are homeless.

Andrew Kwok, a student at Albany Medical College, interviewed people at the Interfaith Partnership for the Homeless and Family Promise of the Capital Region. He then partnered with local artist Jade Warrick to bring their experiences to life.

“They felt like they were isolated from the stigma on being homeless, and these are kind of the messages that they want to express,” Kwok said.

Organizers said the goal of the project is to empower people who struggle with homelessness and connect them with the rest of the community. The mural will be moved to other locations to further spread its message.

NEWS10 ABC

Albany History Fair returns in-person at Cherry Hill

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An annual tradition for the past 23 years, the Albany History Fair returned in-person to Historic Cherry Hill on Saturday for the first time since having to go virtual during the pandemic. This year’s theme was “Albany and the Gilded Age.”  Established in the 1960s following the death of 5th-generation Cherry Hill descendant, Emily […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Woman fined $10 million on fentanyl, drug charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Jamestown woman pleaded guilty to numerous drug charges Monday, April 11 in U.S. District Court. She landed herself a $10 million fine and a minimum of 10 years in prison, with a maximum of a life sentence. Antasia Babcock, 28, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and conspiracy to possess […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

