Fiscal Year 2023 City budget review schedule finalized

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Grand Rapids City Commission’s Fiscal Committee has finalized the schedule to receive and consider the City Manager’s proposed Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 Preliminary Fiscal Plan.

The Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 budget review schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, May 3 Introduction of the FY 2023 Preliminary Fiscal Plan and Budget Review Workshop (9 a.m.)

Tuesday, May 10 Budget Review Workshop (COW 10 a.m.)

Tuesday, May 10 Budget Review Workshop (1 p.m.)

Tuesday, May 17 City Commission Public Hearing (Budget and Fees) (7 p.m.)

Tuesday, May 24 Budget Discussion and Deliberation (COW 10 a.m.)

Tuesday, May 24 City Commission Adoption (7 p.m.)

The public is invited to participate by watching and sharing their thoughts on the City’s proposed spending plan. All workshops, meetings and the public hearing will air on Comcast Channel 26 and be live streamed on the City of Grand Rapids Facebook page and YouTube channel. They also will be streamed live in Spanish HERE.

Those wanting to comment on the FY 2023 Preliminary Fiscal Plan are invited to attend the 7 p.m. May 17 public hearing. Written comments can be submitted to the cityclerk@grcity.us.