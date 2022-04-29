ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

Lightning vs. Islanders Odds, Pick: Isles Are Decent Value in Finale

By Action Network
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NS7Gm_0fOVQjPG00

The New York Islanders will close out a very disappointing season by hosting the playoff-bound Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday night. Ten months ago, these two teams met in a Game 7 to go to the Stanley Cup. This time around, the two clubs are playing for virtually nothing, as the Bolts are looking ahead to Game 1 of the playoffs and the Isles are headed for the links.

And while the Islanders are deserving to be underdogs at home — they are 24 points and 56 goals behind the Bolts in the standings — this is a good spot to target the Isles against a team that will approach this contest like a preseason game.

The Lightning have played a ton of hockey over the past three seasons, so getting into the playoffs fresh and healthy is priority no. 1 for a team looking to win its third Stanley Cup in a row. Thus, it’s quite possible that head coach Jon Cooper elects to rest plenty of regulars with his team playing on the second consecutive night.

You could argue that the Lightning still have to win to ensure they finish in the No. 2 spot in the Atlantic Division, ahead of Boston, but that would put them into the tougher side of the Eastern Conference bracket, facing a first-round series with Toronto and then likely a showdown with the Panthers — who just won the Presidents’ Trophy — in Round 2. The Carolina Hurricanes are no pushover of course and anything can happen in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but, on paper, the overall path through the Metropolitan Division is softer than it is in the Atlantic.

Josh Bailey skates in a game for the Islanders.
Getty Images

The Islanders, meanwhile, have no reason to rest players and will look to go into the offseason feeling good about themselves by putting forth a decent effort in their last home game until October.

Even in a season that has been uncharacteristically dominated by the chalk, this is a fine spot to target some big underdogs. Over the last five “normal” seasons (not including 2019-20 or 2020-21), NHL underdogs that closed +160 or longer have gone 9-16 in their final game of the regular season. That’s just a 36% win rate, but if you bet $100 on all 25 of those contests, you’d be up $216 for a +8.6% ROI. It’s a small sample, but it does back up the notion that a lot of these playoff-bound teams use this opportunity as an exhibition game, while the underdogs try to go into the offseason feeling good about themselves.

In most circumstances, it’s best to avoid betting on narratives or trying to handicap motivation, but there are rare situations on a sports calendar where being on top of these scenarios and being quick to move off lineup news can be a boon for a bettor.

Neither team has anything to really play for at UBS Arena on Friday night, but given the lineup uncertainty surrounding the Bolts, the Isles are certainly worth a shot as a home underdog.

The Bet: New York Islanders +150 or better

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Martin St. Louis expected to remain coach of Canadiens

The Canadiens’ season was an incredibly difficult one, with the team falling from Stanley Cup Finalists in 2020-21 to last in the NHL in 2021-22. Longtime GM Marc Bergevin departed the post he had held for nearly a decade, and the team hired former Rangers GM Jeff Gorton and player agent Kent Hughes to lead their new era of hockey operations.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup Playoffs#Nhl#New York Islanders#Hockey#Sports#The Atlantic Division#Eastern Conference#Panthers#The Metropolitan Division
CBS Pittsburgh

Penguins beat Blue Jackets, clinch first-round playoff series against Rangers

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The reeling Pittsburgh Penguins had one last chance to put together a complete game and gain some confidence before the start of the Stanley Cup playoffs.The Penguins, losers of eight of their previous 12 games coming in, responded with a first-period blitz that carried them to a much-needed win.Evgeni Malkin scored his 20th goal of the season and had an assist, and the Penguins beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-3 Friday night in the season finale to clinch third place in the Metropolitan Division.Kris Letang, Brian Boyle, Evan Rodrigues and Marcus Pettersson also scored for the Penguins...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Hockey Writers

Bruins’ 3 Keys to Upsetting the Hurricanes in Round 1

For the third time in the last four Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Boston Bruins will match up with the Carolina Hurricanes. In 2019, the Bruins swept the Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final, then won a First Round series in five games in the Toronto playoff bubble in 2020. Now after a year of not playing in the 2021 postseason, the two will meet again in another First Round series.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Sports
City
Boston, NY
City
Tampa, FL
City
Elmont, NY
Elmont, NY
Sports
FOX Sports

Lightning's chase for another Cup begins vs. Maple Leafs

Steven Stamkos and the Tampa Bay Lightning understand the difficult challenge that lies ahead for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. The team’s quest for a third straight NHL title begins on the road Monday night against the Auston Matthews-led Toronto Maple Leafs, who had a terrific regular season but have yet to prove they have what it takes to be successful in the playoffs.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

NHL Odds: Lightning vs. Maple Leafs prediction, odds and pick for Game 1 – 5/2/22

The Tampa Bay Lightning will make the trip up North to take on the Toronto Maple Leafs for Game 1 of their first-round NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs matchup on Monday, May 2. With the stakes raised, two of the best teams in hockey are set to collide for what will be a can’t-miss first-round playoff series, featuring some of the biggest names in the sport. We’re back with our NHL odds series with a Lightning-Maple Leafs prediction and pick.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Capitals visit the Panthers to begin the NHL Playoffs

LINE: Panthers -223, Capitals +180; over/under is 6.5. NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Panthers host series opener. BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers host the Washington Capitals to open the Eastern Conference first round. The teams meet Tuesday for the fourth time this season. The Panthers went 2-1 against the Capitals during the regular season. In their last regular season matchup on Dec. 30, the Panthers won 5-4.
SUNRISE, FL
FOX Sports

Malkin, Letang help Penguins defeat Blue Jackets, 5-3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin scored his 20th goal of the season and had an assist, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-3 Friday night in the season finale to clinch third place in the Metropolitan Division. Kris Letang, Brian Boyle, Evan Rodrigues and Marcus Pettersson...
COLUMBUS, OH
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
26K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy