Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Furnas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 08:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pottawatomie; Seminole FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central Oklahoma and east central Oklahoma, including the following counties, in central Oklahoma, Pottawatomie. In east central Oklahoma, Seminole. * WHEN...Until 130 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1031 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Seminole, Cromwell and Little. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
