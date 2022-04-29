ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Furnas County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Furnas by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-29 16:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for south central Nebraska. For your protection move to...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire growth. Heed local restrictions. Avoid parking on grassy areas and check for dragging tow chains. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona. Target Area: Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise; Mountains above 5500 feet; Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains; Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation; Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY, STRONG WINDS, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER RATINGS * AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Fire weather zone 150, and Fire weather zones 151 through 154. * TIMING...Late this morning into this evening. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 25 mph gusting 35 to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 12 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the potential to spread rapidly. * FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bolivar, Coahoma, DeSoto, Humphreys, Issaquena, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 20:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bolivar; Coahoma; DeSoto; Humphreys; Issaquena; Lafayette; Leflore; Marshall; Panola; Quitman; Sharkey; Sunflower; Tallahatchie; Tate; Tunica; Washington; Yalobusha SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 166 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MS . MISSISSIPPI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOLIVAR COAHOMA DESOTO HUMPHREYS ISSAQUENA LAFAYETTE LEFLORE MARSHALL PANOLA QUITMAN SHARKEY SUNFLOWER TALLAHATCHIE TATE TUNICA WASHINGTON YALOBUSHA
BOLIVAR COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 10:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Randolph The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Black River At Pocahontas affecting Randolph County. Black River At Black Rock affecting Jackson, Independence and Lawrence Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black River At Pocahontas. * WHEN...Until late Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Agricultural lands along the river east and south of Pocahontas will be impacted by high water. Equipment and livestock should be moved to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 17.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tonight. With additional rainfall in the forecast later in the week, continue to monitor latest forecasts for updates. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Crest Time Date Black River Pocahontas 17.0 17.5 Mon 10 AM 16.7 15.9 15.2 Falling
RANDOLPH COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Scurry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 19:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Scurry THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN SCURRY COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However large hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for western Texas.
SCURRY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Jackson, Woodruff by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 10:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Jackson; Woodruff The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas Cache River Near Patterson affecting Woodruff and Jackson Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cache River Near Patterson. * WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Low swampy timberland along the river begins to flood. Flood gates should be closed and equipment moved out of the low grounds along the river and tributaries. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 9.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to continue to fall. However additional rainfall in the forecast later in the week, continue to monitor latest forecasts for updates. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Crest Time Date Cache River Patterson 9.0 9.1 Mon 10 AM 8.8 8.4 8.0 Falling
JACKSON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bradley, Calhoun, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 10:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Bradley; Calhoun; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D affecting Bradley, Union and Calhoun Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 83.0 feet, Access to oil and gas rigs and to timber is flooded. Calhoun County Road 131 is completely under water leading to old Lock 8 river access. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 83.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to near 83 feet by Tuesday morning. With additional rainfall in the forecast later in the week, continue to monitor latest forecasts for updates. - Flood stage is 79.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Crest Time Date Ouachita River Thatcher L&D 79.0 83.4 Mon 9 AM 83.0 82.5 82.0 Falling
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Lafourche, Lower Terrebonne, Upper Lafourche by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 10:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lower Lafourche; Lower Terrebonne; Upper Lafourche; Upper Terrebonne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Terrebonne and central Lafourche Parishes through 1245 PM CDT At 1209 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lockport, or 9 miles east of Houma, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Houma, Larose, Cut Off, Galliano, Lockport, Montegut, Mathews and Chauvin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Arkansas, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 10:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Arkansas; Monroe The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Arkansas White River At Georgetown affecting White, Prairie and Woodruff Counties. White River At Des Arc affecting Prairie County. White River At Clarendon affecting Arkansas and Monroe Counties. White River At Augusta affecting White and Woodruff Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Clarendon. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, Flooding of cropland and timber is occurring. Roads to homes and cabins in lower Maddox Bay area off Highway 146 south of Clarendon impassible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 28.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to begin falling on Tuesday. With additional rainfall in the forecast later in the week, continue to monitor latest forecasts for updates. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Crest Time Date White River Clarendon 26.0 28.5 Mon 10 AM 28.5 28.4 28.4 28.5 1 PM 5/02
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pottawatomie, Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 08:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pottawatomie; Seminole FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central Oklahoma and east central Oklahoma, including the following counties, in central Oklahoma, Pottawatomie. In east central Oklahoma, Seminole. * WHEN...Until 130 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1031 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Seminole, Cromwell and Little. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bottineau, McHenry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 12:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Bottineau; McHenry The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Dakota Willow Creek near Willow City affecting McHenry and Bottineau Counties. .Recent snowmelt has pushed Willow Creek near Willow City into minor flood stage. The creek is expected to remain near to slightly above flood stage through this week. FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Willow Creek near Willow City. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 1440.5 feet, Creek out of banks in low spots north and west of gage. Water level just below top of culverts. At 1441.2 feet, Water begins backing up into ravines and gets to top of road by gage. At 1442.7 feet, Overflow occurs on left bank. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 1442 feet. - Forecast...The creek will remain near or just above flood stage for the upcoming week as recent rainfall and snowmelt move through the system. - Flood stage is 1442.0 feet.
BOTTINEAU COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cavalier, Pembina by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 10:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cavalier; Pembina The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in North Dakota Goose River at Hillsboro affecting Traill County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Dakota Maple River near Enderlin affecting Ransom and Cass Counties. Forest River at Minto affecting Walsh County. Maple River near Mapleton (South of I-94) affecting Cass County. Pembina River at Walhalla affecting Pembina and Cavalier Counties. Pembina River at Neche affecting Pembina County. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Pembina River at Walhalla. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, MODERATE FLOOD. Minor damage in City Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 16.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.7 feet this evening. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
CAVALIER COUNTY, ND

