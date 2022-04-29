Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Furnas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 10:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Jackson; Woodruff The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas Cache River Near Patterson affecting Woodruff and Jackson Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cache River Near Patterson. * WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Low swampy timberland along the river begins to flood. Flood gates should be closed and equipment moved out of the low grounds along the river and tributaries. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 9.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to continue to fall. However additional rainfall in the forecast later in the week, continue to monitor latest forecasts for updates. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Crest Time Date Cache River Patterson 9.0 9.1 Mon 10 AM 8.8 8.4 8.0 Falling

JACKSON COUNTY, AR ・ 2 HOURS AGO