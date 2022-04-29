ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Get decked out: Expert tips for planning your dream deck

Beaumont Enterprise
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(BPT) - So, you’ve decided this is the year you’ll add the deck of your dreams to your home. Now that you’re ready to put all hands on deck, it’s time to consider all of your options. The experts at Decks.com offer these tips to get...

www.beaumontenterprise.com

Mic

How to organize your home with as little effort as possible, according to experts

When you take the time to organize all the stuff in your home, every day afterward goes better. Getting dressed is fast and easy. Cooking a meal is less frustrating. Walking out the door in the morning doesn’t involve a mad scramble to locate shoes, keys, and sunglasses. And you will never again have to drop everything and run around the house tidying like a maniac because guests are coming over. When everything has a place and putting things in those places is an easy habit, the Queen could stop by and you could invite her in without a moment of embarrassment.
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
Beaumont Enterprise

Desert Home Designed by Frank Lloyd Wright Protege Hits Market for the First Time

Known as the Charles and Alta Myers Residence, a sprawling 10,000-square-foot home in Scottsdale, AZ, comes complete with an awesome architectural pedigree. The curvaceous home was designed by John Rattenbury, an apprentice to Frank Lloyd Wright and co-founder of Wright’s nearby Taliesin Architects. Wright and Rattenbury worked together on the equally curvy Guggenheim Museum in New York City. Rattenbury died last year at the age of 92.
yankodesign.com

This guilt-free fiberglass cutlery set will let you dine in style anywhere

After more than a year of being stuck indoors, people have finally started meeting their urge to go out and enjoy the great outdoors. Some have even started working on their “revenge travel” plans. Whatever the reason or the distance, food is almost always involved, which often means dealing with utensils to eat them with. Cutlery has never been high on a lot of people’s priorities until they find themselves dealing with fragile plastic forks, bulky spoons, or deadweight knives. Carrying your own cutlery, even just for your meals at the office, can feel like a burden and a chore unless you get this handsome set that’s not only lightweight and easy to clean but also has an interesting sustainability story to tell.
Creative Bloq

NFT tips: must-read advice for beginners

If you need NFT tips for everything from the best types of NFTs to buy, how to promote your NFT and what NFTs scams and hacks to be weary of, we have you covered in this feature. We have deeper features, such as our NFT guide What are NFTs? that...
Fast Company

This humble chair kickstarted the sustainable-design revolution

In a world where everything from shampoo bottles to playground equipment to leggings are made from recycled plastic, it’s hard to believe there was a time when the material wasn’t ubiquitous. But when British designer Jane Atfield created a chair made entirely of post-consumer recycled plastic in 1992, the idea felt positively revolutionary.
Interesting Engineering

7 ergonomic keyboards that will bring productivity and comfort in your life

Ergonomic boards reduce the harm that using a keyboard causes over time to your hands, wrists, and shoulders. If you sit at a keyboard all day, five days a week, you're bound to suffer some consequences. Ergonomic keyboards are designed to reduce this harm by removing some of the awkward and stressful motions that come with typing, gaming, and other keyboard use, whether you realize it or not.
yankodesign.com

A compass and ruler hybrid concept is the perfect upgrade for designers

Just because you can’t draw a perfect circle doesn’t mean your paper needs to be filled with holes. No one can actually draw a perfect circle, at least not without tools. Sure, there might be exceptions that come once in a lifetime, but most designers, artists, architects, and engineers have to contend with less than perfect circles or, if necessary, tools that let you draw perfect ones. The compass, not to be confused with the navigation tool, is the most-used tool for that purpose, but it is also the worst one because of how it damages the material underneath. There have been a few attempts at redesigning this centuries-old drafting tool, and one of the latest extends an existing product with an ingenious feature that really changes the game even more.
Refinery29

Too Many Thoughts Living Rent-Free In Your Head? Try Mind Gardening

People have been describing thoughts, images, and ideas as "living in their head rent-free" for years now. Urban Dictionary (the font of all knowledge) first published the phrase back in 2017, though it really took on a life of its own in 2018. The phrase became shorthand for the unprompted or uninvited trivia your brain stores — like the TikTok songs consistently playing in the background of your thoughts, or the fact that you can recall your first crush's home phone number but not what you had for lunch yesterday. The use of the phrase articulates a real phenomenon that we are always, passively absorbing and retaining information. A lot of the thoughts and ideas that populate our heads include stuff that doesn't pay rent, and... probably doesn't deserve to be there.
Golf.com

8 key components to building the perfect custom driver

Building the perfect driver is an inexact science. “We’re in the business of managing the miss,” says Kris McCormack, VP of tour and education at True Spec Golf. “We look at a variety of checkpoints to help construct the ‘perfect’ club.” Much of that work begins before a customer ever swings the stick. “It all starts with the interview,” McCormack says. “We have to understand why the golfer is there and highlight their objectives, expectations and what they don’t like about their current driver.”
yankodesign.com

This retro cinema lightbox is perfect for writing fun or motivational messages!

Inspired by the large backlit panels outside old-time cinemas and theaters that would tell people what was playing at the venue, the My Cinema Lightbox is a cute tabletop accessory that can be used to display any message you like. Each lightbox comes with the box itself, and a series of alphabets + letters printed on transparent sheet plastic that you can fit onto the lightbox. Each lightbox offers an option of either running on 6 AA batteries or via USB. The relatively thick box can then either be placed on a tabletop surface like your mantelpiece, work desk, or kitchen countertop, or even wall-mounted to add to your room’s decor. Perfect for leaving adorable messages for your partner, motivational quotes for yourself, or having in the background for your YouTube videos or livestreams!
Well+Good

How Being More Mindful of My Beauty Waste Helped Me Change My Habits

When I started my career in beauty, receiving sparkly new products was the highlight of the job. And while getting my hands on the newest serums, foundations, and conditioners is still exciting, I'm now hyper-aware of the waste that comes as a result of the entire process. For example, when I asked a brand for one product to test, they sent me three additional products that I couldn't even use because they didn't align with my skin type. And don't even get me started on all the packaging.
Fstoppers

Helpful Tips for Pricing Your Photography

Learning to be a competent photographer takes mastering a variety of techniques and creative ideas, but learning how to run a successful photography business takes an entirely different set of skills. One of the trickiest things to learn is how to price your work, but this helpful video tutorial will give a ton of advice to ensure you get paid what you deserve.
CNET

Cricut Is Launching a New Card Mat for Larger Machines

CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. If you own a Cricut Joy, the smallest of the Cricut machines, making cards for friends and loved ones has always been a breeze. But if you own one of the larger Cricut machines, the special mat designed to make assembling fancy cards wasn't available to you. As of Sunday, Cricut has announced it's finally releasing the Card Mat 2x2, a special mat designed to fit in full-size machines and possibly work to assemble multiple cards at once if you're up for the job.
