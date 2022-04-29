ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fair Grove, MO

Pleasant Hope firefighter dies in crash near Fair Grove

By KY3 Staff
KYTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAIR GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities say a Polk County firefighter died in a crash Thursday afternoon near Fair Grove. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Christopher West, 23, of Pleasant Hope,...

www.ky3.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

UPDATE: Cause of “serious” I-44 crash released

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol (MHP) released the official crash report from an overnight accident involving a semi-truck that slammed into an overpass bridge along Interstate 44 in Jasper County. The two-vehicle accident, involving a Hobby Lobby semi-truck and a 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up truck, happened just after 9:00 p.m. last […]
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Troopers arrest Ballwin man after crash on I-70 in Callaway County

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested a Ballwin, Missouri man after a crash Tuesday night on Interstate 70 in Callaway County. The crash happened around 10:50 p.m. in the eastbound lanes near exit 155, according to the crash report. Troopers said an SUV driven by James E. Mackey, 30, crashed into The post Troopers arrest Ballwin man after crash on I-70 in Callaway County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Polk County, MO
Local
Missouri Accidents
Polk County, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Pleasant Hope, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Fair Grove, MO
KAKE TV

Tuesday marks 31 years since devastating F-5 'Andover Tornado'

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Today marks 31 years since of one of Kansas' most devastating tornadoes. Known as the Andover Tornado, the F-5 caused damage across Harper, Sedgwick and Butler Counties on April 26, 1991. That twister claimed 17 lives -- most of them taken from the Golden Spur mobile home park.
ANDOVER, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Missouri couple arrested in Oklahoma after 2nd police pursuit with their two kids on board

NOEL, Mo. — At the beginning of the month, April 1, 2022, Noel Marshal’s Office engaged in a pursuit with a white GMC Yukon. The vehicle evaded officers. Following the pursuit, investigation revealed the registered owner was untruthful about being in the vehicle during that pursuit. Additionally it was discovered their two children were present in the vehicle. As a...
NOEL, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Missouri Route Cc
KOLR10 News

Man following women in Springfield identified by police

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The individual involved in the incidents around Springfield has been identified. The man accused by Springfield women of lying to them about having a flat tire has been identified by police, according to the Springfield Police Department. The department has not released his name at this time. One of the incidents in […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

Three sheriff’s deputies wounded and female driver killed in Kansas shooting

A female driver has been killed and three deputies wounded in a shootout on a Kansas highway, according to police.On Friday, police responded to reports about a suspicious vehicle along US Highway 77 in Cowley County outside of the town of Winfield, 50 miles southeast of Wichita, according to Kansas Highway Patrol.Officers began searching for the black Jeep around midday, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. They located the vehicle and approached, asking the driver, a woman, to exit the car.When she declined to leave the car, officers attempted to physically remove her from the vehicle. She began...
PUBLIC SAFETY
St. Joseph Post

2 arrested after man shot to death in rural Missouri

WARRENSBURG, Mo. (AP) — Two people have been charged in the shooting death of a man in Missouri during the weekend. Brandon Nodine, 28, of Warrensburg, and a 17-year-old suspect were arrested and charged after Clifford Heffele, 47, was found dead from several gunshot wounds on Sunday at a rural Warrensburg home, Johnson County Sheriff Scott Munsterman said in a Facebook post.
WARRENSBURG, MO
KOLR10 News

Two suspects found unconscious in Pulaski County Jail

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. — A reported emergency in the Pulaski County Jail led to two people being issued warrants for the delivery or possession of a controlled substance within a correctional facility. On April 11th, correctional staff called on deputies after finding Kenneth Harting and Ronald Rollins unconscious and unresponsive in the jail. Both suspects […]
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Police ID victim in Tuesday’s deadly crash, driver arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department has released details regarding a fatal pedestrian-involved crash on April 26. A silver SUV, traveling northbound on Kansas Expressway, drove onto the median in the area of Kansas Expressway and Division Street at about 5:33 a.m. Tuesday and struck a pedestrian waiting for traffic to clear before crossing […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Sheriff Chris Jennings, “We have located a body”; Now a Homicide Investigation in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Sheriff Chris Jennings tell us Wednesday morning what brought them to this property, 20364 Crane Drive, SE of Seneca. “Reliable information that a body was placed  in a well. We located the well yesterday,” the Sheriff says. PREVIOUS BREAKING NEWS ARTICLE >> HEAVY EXCAVATION EQUIPMENT, CRIME SCENE TAPE, INVESTIGATION RELATED TO MISSING PERSON CASE Just after...
NEWTON COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy