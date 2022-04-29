DeSantis' Bonkers Claim About Cartoons Has Twitter Destroying Him With Acme Dynamite

Twitter users want Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) to know that his latest argument against Disney stinks as much as Pepé Le Pew.

While campaigning for Nevada GOP Senate candidate Adam Laxalt in Las Vegas on Wednesday, DeSantis once again criticized Disney . The company, which is one of Florida’s largest employers, has denounced DeSantis’ so-called “ Don’t Say Gay ” law that prohibits certain discussions of sexual orientation or gender identity in the state’s public schools.

“One of the things that really bugged me were these videos with all these people that are high up at Disney talking about how [it] was their intention to inject sexuality into the programming for these very young kids,” DeSantis said at the rally.

The governor was seemingly referring to Karey Burke, a Disney executive who said she has two queer children and supports featuring “many, many” LGBTQ characters in future projects.

“When we were young, you could watch cartoons without having to worry,” DeSantis said. “Now parents have to sit there and worry about, ‘What are they trying to inject in?’ ‘What type of ideology are they trying to pursue?’ And that is wrong.’”

Once a video of DeSantis’ comments made it on to Twitter, many users were reminded of cartoons of yore — especially the hijinks of one of the world’s most popular animated characters, Bugs Bunny, who appeared in Warner Bros. cartoons as early as 1938 . To see Twitter users attack DeSantis’ argument like the Road Runner attacked Wile E. Coyote, keep scrolling.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.