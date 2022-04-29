ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis' Bonkers Claim About Cartoons Has Twitter Destroying Him With Acme Dynamite

By Elyse Wanshel
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FqQYQ_0fOVQ6GI00

Twitter users want Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) to know that his latest argument against Disney stinks as much as Pepé Le Pew.

While campaigning for Nevada GOP Senate candidate Adam Laxalt in Las Vegas on Wednesday, DeSantis once again criticized Disney . The company, which is one of Florida’s largest employers, has denounced DeSantis’ so-called “ Don’t Say Gay ” law that prohibits certain discussions of sexual orientation or gender identity in the state’s public schools.

“One of the things that really bugged me were these videos with all these people that are high up at Disney talking about how [it] was their intention to inject sexuality into the programming for these very young kids,” DeSantis said at the rally.

The governor was seemingly referring to Karey Burke, a Disney executive who said she has two queer children and supports featuring “many, many” LGBTQ characters in future projects.

“When we were young, you could watch cartoons without having to worry,” DeSantis said. “Now parents have to sit there and worry about, ‘What are they trying to inject in?’ ‘What type of ideology are they trying to pursue?’ And that is wrong.’”

Once a video of DeSantis’ comments made it on to Twitter, many users were reminded of cartoons of yore — especially the hijinks of one of the world’s most popular animated characters, Bugs Bunny, who appeared in Warner Bros. cartoons as early as 1938 . To see Twitter users attack DeSantis’ argument like the Road Runner attacked Wile E. Coyote, keep scrolling.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 68

Viva Satire!
2d ago

Reportedly Florida Governor DeSantis' Favorite Cartoon Character was actually Jessica Rabbitt, who he enjoyed many times late at night under his covers.

Reply(15)
26
Jamie Kelly
2d ago

Omg I laughed till I cried reading those Twitter comments. This whole fight with Mickey Mouse is backfiring SO badly on Desantis and FloriDUH! My favorite Bugs episode was when he cut the entire state of Florida away from the USA with a saw. Too bad we can’t make THAT one a reality. 😅🤣😂🤣😂🤣

Reply(12)
19
Paul Revere
1d ago

Moral of the story is Disney and other cartoon producers have been trying to indoctrinate behavioral themes for longer than we were aware of at first glance. Didn’t prove that they are not currently attempting to up the game. All this proves is that we have to double down on stopping this nonsense from the left. Thank you huffpost for this enlightening article!

Reply(9)
14
Related
The Independent

Lauren Boebert’s ‘Micky’ tweet derails congresswoman’s attack on Disney

Lauren Boebert attracted a significant chunk of the internet’s attention on Monday night after firing off a tweet attacking the Walt Disney Company that likely would have benefited from a second pair of eyes, as an unmissable typo derailed the Republican congresswoman’s rant against the company into a very public self-own.The Colorado congresswoman had tweeted out a line that was likely in response to Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which broadly bans the discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity from the classroom in kindergarten through third grade settings, while discouraging anything of that nature that the bill...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fatherly

So, It Turns Out That Florida Would Have to Pay Disney $1 Billion to Dissolve Special District

In the latest Florida saga related to Disney’s self-governing special district, the Reedy Creek Improvement District, bondholders released a statement hitting back at the Republican legislation aimed at dissolving the district. It turns out there is no legal standing for Governor Republican Ron DeSantis’s attempts – at least not without a whole lot of cash. Here’s what you need to know.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
Fox News

GOP Gov. Larry Hogan attacks Ron DeSantis, calls Florida parental rights bill 'absurd'

Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan derided Florida's Parental Rights in Education bill as "absurd" Sunday, saying it would not have been passed in his state. "I didn't really actually see the details of the legislation, but the whole thing seems like a crazy fight," Hogan said. "And now he wants to criticize Disney for expressing how they feel about that bill. I mean, they have every right to. We have a thing called freedom of speech. They can come out and say what they think."
FLORIDA STATE
Decider.com

Joy Behar Throws Off-Color Insult at Marjorie Taylor Greene on ‘The View’: “Looks Like She Has a Mustache”

It was “Feel Good Friday” today on The View, and apparently what made today’s hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, and LeAnn Rimes feel good was ganging up on congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, a representative from Georgia who recently made headlines for calling the police on Jimmy Kimmel after he made a joke about her on the April 5 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

'Do you know why people do not like you? Because you're a liar': Marjorie Taylor Greene hits back at CNN's Jim Acosta when he asks about her 'martial law' texts outside the Capitol

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called CNN's Jim Acosta a 'liar' and told the journalist to 'stop harrassing me' as he trailed her on Capitol Hill Thursday asking the Republican lawmaker about her 'martial law' texts. 'Your problem is, you're just one of those liars on television and people hate it....
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Adam Laxalt
The Independent

Disney heir comes out as transgender and apologises for not doing more against Don’t Say Gay bill

An heir to the Disney fortune who publicly came out as trans recently has said they should have done more to speak out against Florida‘s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, days after their family pledged $500,000 to the Human Rights Campaign, America’s largest LGBT+ advocacy group.Roy P Disney, who is the great-nephew of Walt Disney and the co-founder of Walt Disney Co, said in an appeal to the advocacy group: “Equality matters deeply to us especially because our child, Charlee, is transgender and a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community.”Charlee Disney said they came out to their family four years...
SOCIETY
Indy100

Tucker Carlson appears to mislead Fox News viewers after claiming Elon Musk restored his Twitter account

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has insinuated that Elon Musk has restored his Twitter account after being suspended from the social media platform.On Monday, it was confirmed that controversial billionaire Musk has reached a deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion – news that has delighted many right-wing figures.Following the back and forth negotiations, the deal is expected to go through later this year, when Musk will officially take control.Conservative figures have welcomed the deal because of Musk’s advocacy of free speech, with many seeing it as a turning point away from liberalism in media.On 23 March, Carlson was suspended...
BUSINESS
PennLive.com

‘It’s a symbol of hatred and pain’: A vendor of Confederate and Trump flags showed up at an elementary school fair and one mom wasn’t having it

There was controversy this week at a Mississippi elementary school after a recent PTO fair featured a vendor who was reportedly peddling Confederate flags and flags that supported Donald Trump. If that seems like odd offerings at an elementary school, Woolmarket Elementary principal Kevin Roberts, at least publicly, appears to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acme#Bonkers#Gop#Nevada Senate
Vice

‘She Needs to Be Executed’: The Far-Right Is Doxxing School Officials They Think Are ‘Groomers’

Right-wing figures like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham have spent the last month boosting the conspiracy theory that anyone opposed to anti-LGBTQ legislation is a “groomer” or a “pedophile.” This has already led to real-life protests, but on far-right forums like Patriots.win and Gab, there’s been a significant spike in ultra-violent rhetoric, with users posting threats against specific teachers, Disney employees, and lawmakers, according to a new report from public-interest research group Advance Democracy, Inc. which shared its findings exclusively with VICE News.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Cartoons
NewsBreak
Disney
morningbrew.com

Disney's ‘Don’t Say Gay’ debacle shows how quickly employees’ trust can be damaged

There is discord at Disney, and it’s not the kind that’s easily resolved by breaking into a haunted castle and befriending an anthropomorphic candle and teapot. The entertainment giant is facing internal and external furor sparked by its tepid response to a new Florida state law that places restrictions on discussion of certain aspects of gender and sexuality in kindergarten through third-grade classrooms.
BURBANK, CA
Daily Mail

Megyn Kelly claims she considered moving to CNN from Fox News after she got 'a huge offer' from Jeff Zucker but turned it down because she didn't think her fans would switch on the left-leaning network

Megyn Kelly has revealed that she considered moving to CNN after she was given a 'huge offer' by then-network boss Jeff Zucker. Although Kelly did not give details as to the exact nature of the offer, she explained on her eponymous podcast that she decided to turn down Zucker because she did not think that her loyal audience would move across with her and watch the left-leaning network.
CELEBRITIES
HuffPost

HuffPost

42K+
Followers
2K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy