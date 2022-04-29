ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Sam Bruce, Former Miami Hurricanes Football Player, Dead at 24

By Brian Jones
Popculture
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSam Bruce, a former high school football star who signed with the Miami Hurricanes football team, died this week, according to multiple reports. He was 24 years old. According to TMZ Sports, Bruce died following an accident on the road in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday night. The Fort Lauderdale Police Department...

popculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Two college football players injured in a fatal car accident in South Florida

University of Miami linebacker Wesley Bissainthe and future Valdosta State commit Zaylan Reese were in a vehicle that killed a 52 year old driver in the other car. The driver of Bissainthe’s car is listed as Zaylan Reese, 18, per police. Reese, a Central High receiver who signed a scholarship to play at Division II Valdosta State, “was transported to Jackson North,’’ police said.
MIAMI, FL
Popculture

Pro Bowl Wide Receiver Traded During NFL Draft, Signs $100M Contract

A Pro Bowl wide receiver has found a new NFL team. During the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday night, the Philadelphia Eagles traded the No. 18 overall pick and the No. 101 overall pick to the Tennessee Titans for wide receiver A.J. Brown. And according to NFL Media, the Eagles signed Brown to a four-year, $100 million extension with $57 million guaranteed.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
FanSided

Auburn football coaches discuss current roster, recruiting goals

Spring training of 2022 has come to a close, and Auburn football’s coaching staff will now have the chance to look at their current roster, the transfer portal, and their recruiting strategy heading into the summer months, which will be filled with traveling to high schools and hosting recruits on campus.
AUBURN, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J.t. Wilcox
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Reporter says keep an eye on Panthers for QB Sam Howell

Former UNC football quarterback Sam Howell didn’t hear his name called in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft on Thursday. However, it shouldn’t be long on Day 2 for the quarterback to hear his name called. And Howell could be staying in the state of North Carolina. The Carolina Panthers are one team to keep an eye on for Howell according to The Atheltic beat reporter Joe Person, as he tweeted out that if the Panthers do try to trade back, Howell could be their target. If Panthers try to trade back in tonight, keep an eye on Sam Howell. Would likely require fairly significant future pick, though. — Joe Person (@josephperson) April 29, 2022 That’s interesting to hear as Howell has been connected to the Panthers in this draft process. He’s met with them a few times already and it wouldn’t be shocking to see Matt Rhule and his staff target the quarterback. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Popculture

Top NFL Draft Pick Involved in Car Accident Before Draft

A top NFL Draft pick was involved in a car accident before his name was called on Thursday night. According to multiple reports, Travon Walker, a defensive lineman who was selected No. 1 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars, was in a "serious car accident" in Athens, Georgia, crashing into two parked cars. Walker didn't suffer any injuries and there were no citations.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Hurricanes#Southern University#American Football#Cpr#Flpd#South Florida Express

Comments / 0

Community Policy