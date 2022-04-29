ECU seeing breakout enrollment in the nursing field

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The nursing field is looking at huge numbers of employees needed soon.

During a time when there’s a shortage of nurses across the country and state, East Carolina University officials say they are seeing high numbers of students wanting to go into the field.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, officials with ECU’s College of Nursing say in their 61-year history, last fall and spring they saw record-breaking enrollment. Sylia Brown, who is the Dean of College of Nursing at ECU, said 85% of graduates stay in North Carolina to practice and 40 percent stay in Eastern North Carolina.

“Since there is a shortage of nursing and predicted today for at least another decade, I think part of our mission is to make sure that we’re preparing a workforce for our region and beyond. And so by having the largest number of new nurses that go into the workforce, we’re very proud of that accomplishment,” Brown said.

Brown added they also aim at making sure nursing graduates stay in the area.

