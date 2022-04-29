ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
14-year-old Bountiful student arrested after allegedly taking gun to school

By Lincoln Graves, KUTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — A 14-year-old boy was arrested Thursday evening after he allegedly brought a gun to Bountiful Junior High School, police said. Assistant Chief Dave Edwards said there was some sort of interaction between the suspect and another...

