BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – A Boise woman was sentenced to 125 months in federal prison for possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it to others. According to court records, in April 2019, Angelina Ruth Bustamonte was stopped by police for a traffic violation. During the investigation, a drug detecting canine sniffed Bustamonte’s vehicle and alerted to the odor of a controlled substance. A subsequent search of Bustamonte’s vehicle revealed three pounds of methamphetamine along with other items of drug paraphernalia. These drugs were intended to be distributed throughout the Treasure Valley.

BOISE, ID ・ 4 DAYS AGO