BestReviews: How to Make a Better Brownie

fourstateshomepage.com
 2 days ago

In this segment, sponsored by BestReviews,...

www.fourstateshomepage.com

Alabama NewsCenter

Recipe: Easy Pea Salad

As a kid, I wasn’t a big fan of green peas. In fact, I pretty much hated them. I had a great aunt who would sometimes keep me and I remember her trying to force-feed me peas. And it seems like we had peas every time I was there.
Mashed

You Can Majorly Elevate Your Roasted Potatoes With This Easy Step

What makes roasted potatoes so perfect? Their versatility. Serve them with a creamy ranch sauce, and you have an appetizer. Enjoy them with your signature burger, and you will have yourself special lunch. Pair them with steak or salmon at a dinner party, and you've created a rich and satisfying meal for any palate. Potatoes please vegetarians, vegans, and gluten-free eaters alike, not to mention both kids and adults as long as there's a special sauce on the side.
Taste Of Home

How to Make Pour-Over Coffee

For this recipe, after a little bit of prep work, you’ll do four timed and weighed pours. Each of these pours will extract the fullest flavor possible from your coffee grounds. This recipe is designed for one serving in a standard coffee mug. Don’t worry if you don’t get...
Taste Of Home

How to Make Pudding Poke Cake

More often than not, the best desserts are the creative treats that combine two main ingredients. And even better are those desserts that offer an impressive (and delicious!) end result without too much fuss. Enter: a pudding poke cake. Pudding poke cakes start with a boxed cake mix, baked as...
Taste Of Home

Chip Chip Hooray: We Found the Best Potato Chips Ever!

Our Test Kitchen sampled a whopping 22 brands of chips to find the best potato chips on the market. Find out which are a must at your next party. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
Mashed

Mistakes Everyone Makes While Cooking Spam

Spam: It's one of the world's most controversial foods. Some absolutely love its saltiness and slightly slimy texture. Others are deeply turned off by the food's seemingly endless shelf life. But if you are willing to dive into the deep end of Spam's culinary abilities, you need to make sure you're handling the ingredient properly. By making common Spam-cooking mistakes, you're likely to be left with a sad, soggy artificial meat slice that's basically inedible. However, when you cook your Spam the right way, you'll be blessed with a crispy, deliciously umami, and meaty accent that can pair beautifully with a wide variety of foods.
30Seconds

4-Ingredient Ranch Baked Chicken Recipe Is a Dinner Homerun

Who doesn't love the flavor of ranch dressing and the crunch of juicy crispy chicken? Combine those two and you have a dinner homerun. This easy ranch baked chicken recipe has just four simple ingredients, but hits it out of the park with flavor. Serve this easy chicken recipe with...
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Are Pumped To Grab This Caprese Salad Kit

No one knows for sure the exact origins of the caprese salad, but we do know it was created around the 1920s on the Italian island of Capri. One popular legend says the salad was crafted to promote Italian patriotism (via Eat and Walk Italy). According to another tale, the salad was assembled to celebrate Filippo Tommaso Marinetti, founder of the "Futurism" art movement.
The Kitchn

This Game-Changing Tool That Made Our Kitchn Essentials List Makes Doing the Dishes a Breeze

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Here at Kitchn, we love a product that does more than one job. Whether it’s the multifunctional Always Pan or a do-it-all air frying toaster oven, we can’t get enough. One of our favorite brands for double-duty products that do the jobs right? OXO! And after giving the OXO Soap Dispensing Dish Brush a whirl, it ended up topping our 2022 Kitchn Essentials: Tool Edition list. This dual-purpose wonder leaves dirty plates and glasses sparkling, with a built-in soap dispenser that makes doing the dishes a breeze.
107.9 LITE FM

Guy Makes Extra $2,000 Per Month Selling Dirty Socks Online

One man is literally putting his best foot forward, revealing that he is making big bucks — nearly $2,000 per month — by selling his stinky, sweaty, used socks online. According to the Mirror, Billy-Joe Gray, 25, runs his OnlyFans account alongside his fiancée, and while the pair are used to receiving odd requests from fans, the idea to sell used socks came after a DM from a follower who requested a set pungent, worn socks.
The Daily South

What Are Those White Strawberries at the Grocery Store?

Unique fruits are nothing new to Southerners. The pawpaw tree might not be familiar in all parts of the U.S., but it's a favorite in the Southeast states. Arkansas black apples are beloved for their purple-black skin and, eventually, their sweet, spiced flavors. (You just have to wait a while for the fruit to ripen to anything beyond bitter.)
CNET

No Knives Needed. Cut a Cake Like a Pro With Dental Floss

This story is part of Try This, CNET's collection of simple tips to improve your life, fast. Delicate piping: Ruined. Frosting: a long smear. Crumbs stacked on top of what used to be a perfectly iced cake. These are all signs you've used the wrong tool to cut your cake -- even if that tool was a knife. No matter how sharp it is, whenever I use a knife to cut into a cake, I'm often left with a gob of icing that I end up scraping onto someone's plate to "clean" the blade for the next slice. But what other option do I have? Surprisingly, a tiny everyday tool does the trick: dental floss.
CNET

Stop Pouring Vinegar Into Your Dishwasher. Here's Why

You've likely had someone tell you that putting vinegar into your dishwasher's rinse aid or detergent compartment was good for keeping your dishes spotless. While it can keep the water spots at bay and give your glasses that desired sparkle, white vinegar can ruin your dishwasher. Yes, we understand vinegar...
thepioneerwoman.com

These Are the Best Cheeses for Grilled Cheese, Hands Down

You can't go wrong with a grilled cheese sandwich—even if you use whatever cheese you have lying around in the fridge! But if you want some seriously ooey-gooey melted deliciousness, read on for our picks for the all-time best cheeses for grilled cheese. The fact is, a grilled cheese is a pretty simple thing, so it's all about the details—including which type of cheese you use. If you butter your bread, you'll get a nice golden crunch...or you can try the beloved "diner trick" and spread the outside with mayonnaise for an extra tangy, crispy exterior. Add a little mustard on the inside if you like your grilled cheese with some zing, a la Ree’s Irish Grilled Cheese, or stack it with fun fillings—Ree goes with bacon, caramelized onions and spicy mayo for her Ultimate Grilled Cheese.
FOOD & DRINKS

