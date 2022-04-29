H-E-B recalls two different bakery products that may contain metal shards

The store recalls their 12 oz H-E-B Bakery Two Bite Brownies and Simply Delicious Cookies with Brownie Bites Party Tray. (Courtesy of H-E-B)

H-E-B, Texas' hallmark grocer, issued a recall of two separate products from their bakeries on Friday afternoon, April 29. The company asks customers to stop eating these items, which could contain pieces of metal fragments.

The H-E-B Bakery Two Bite Brownies and the H-E-B Simply Delicious Cookies with Brownie Bites Party Trays have been removed from all store shelves. The company claims the potentially affected products were manufactured out of stores by an outside supplier, and delivered to H-E-B and Joe V's Smart Shop stores across Texas and Mexico.

"H-E-B made the decision to issue a recall upon investigation of two consumer complaints. As soon as we confirm that the product meets our high quality and safety standards, H-E-B will have the products back on shelves," wrote the company in a statement.

The store recalls their 12 oz H-E-B Bakery Two Bite Brownies and Simply Delicious Cookies with Brownie Bites Party Tray. (Courtesy of H-E-B)

The UPC product number for the brownies is 4122010951. The UPC number for the Simply Delicious Cookies with Brownie Bites is 4122048898.

All customers who purchased either product are eligible for a full refund at all H-E-B stores. Those with any questions or concerns may contact H-E-B Customer Service at 1-855-432-4438 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central Standard Time, says H-E-B.

In November 2021, the company voluntarily recalled their creamy tomato soup for potential contamination with shards of broken glass.

In other H-E-B news, the company recently gave shoppers a sneak peek at their newly renovated two-story New Braunfels store, which includes a new True Texas BBQ restaurant and a debut Home by H-E-B section, including furniture and decor.

Read more from Camille

- This is how San Antonio's now-extinct paper boys celebrated Christmas

- Revved up for more: What I learned from my first Monster Jam experience in San Antonio

- San Antonio ramen shop Kimura gets a second act at Five Points Local

Keep up with the latest and sign up for our MySA newsletters here .