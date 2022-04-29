Video: Kevin Holland announces June 18 UFC bout with Tim Means by beating up Big Bird

Could Justin Gaethje be overlooking Charles Oliveira ahead of his shot at the UFC lightweight title this Saturday at UFC 274?. That question is discussed following Gaethje’s recent comments ahead of this weekend’s pay-per-view event in Phoenix, Ariz. In addition, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck recaps Marlon Vera’s biggest career win over Rob Font at UFC Vegas 53, along with Katie Taylor’s split decision win over Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden, while also taking listener questions about Vera’s title hopes, why I seemingly don’t seem to care — at least, at this moment — about Henry Cejudo coming back and how he could learn something from Georges St-Pierre and Khabib Nurmagomedov, Tony Ferguson’s upcoming fight against Michael Chandler, the ongoing social media saga involving Canelo Alvarez and Kamaru Usman, and more.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 11 HOURS AGO