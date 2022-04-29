ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ghislaine Maxwell loses motion to toss U.S. sex trafficking conviction

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44D1Tm_0fOVMFh400
Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell sits at the defense table in a courtroom sketch in New York City, U.S., March 8, 2022. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

NEW YORK, April 29 (Reuters) - Ghislaine Maxwell on Friday lost a bid to overturn her December 2021 conviction on sex trafficking charges for her role in helping the late financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls.

In a written ruling, U.S. Circuit Judge Alison Nathan upheld the British socialite's guilty verdict on three of the five counts - including sex trafficking - for which she was convicted, saying that the jury's verdict was supported by witness testimony and evidence presented at trial.

Nathan rejected the guilty verdicts reached on two of the counts, potentially reducing Maxwell's sentence. Nathan said three of the charges effectively covered the same offense, so upheld only one of those three guilty verdicts.

She was convicted on five of six charges at trial.

Epstein, himself a convicted sex offender, died by suicide in his Manhattan jail cell in 2019 at the age of 66 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

(This story corrects judge's title in second paragraph to U.S. Circuit Judge from U.S. District Judge)

Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York Editing by Chris Reese and Bill Berkrot

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ghislaine Maxwell
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Trafficking#Suicide#Violent Crime#U S Circuit#British
bloomberglaw.com

Garland Urges Senate Action on U.S. Attorneys Amid Crime Fears

Attorney General Merrick Garland urged lawmakers to confirm chief prosecutor nominees and give law enforcement additional resources as Republicans warn about rising violent crime. The Justice Department’s top official avoided assigning political blame for stalled U.S. attorney picks and underfunded law enforcement offices while speaking before a Senate panel Tuesday...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Rolling Stone

Johnny Depp Wraps Defamation Testimony: ‘Yes, I Am’ a Domestic Violence Victim

Click here to read the full article. In his final day on the stand in his $50 million defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp told the court “the only person that I have ever abused in my life is myself.” After a three-day break in which the court was dark, the seven-person jury listened to a series of audio recordings — often chaotic and difficult to decipher — that included a Depp prediction that Heard “will hit the wall hard,” a phrase that also appeared in a text message written by the actor that was introduced to the court. “You...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Trump lashes out at investigation into his taxes, saying NYC authorities should focus on subway shooting and other crimes instead

Former president Donald Trump is once again falsely claiming New York Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation into whether he committed tax fraud is diverting law enforcement resources needed to fight street crime. Mr Trump, who frequently describes investigations into alleged wrongdoing by him or his family as part of what he calls a series of illegitimate “witch hunts” because the probes are overseen by Democrats, said in a statement emailed to reporters that Ms James “should focus her efforts on saving the State of New York and ending its reputation as a Crime Capital of the World” rather than...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Ex-prosecutor returns to Paul Weiss after resigning over Trump probe

(Reuters) - A former Manhattan prosecutor, who until late February led a criminal probe into business practices of ex president Donald Trump, has rejoined Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, the firm confirmed on Monday. Mark Pomerantz, who will be of counsel in the firm’s litigation department, resigned from his...
POTUS
Reuters

Reuters

418K+
Followers
322K+
Post
202M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy