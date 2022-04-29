ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pitt R-Jr. QB Joey Yellen Enters the Transfer Portal

By Karl Ludwig
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe writing was on the wall for Joey Yellen at Pitt, competing behind Kedon Slovis and Nick Patti for third-string opportunities, and he’s decided to look for increased playing time. According to On3’s Matt Zenitz, Yellen has decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal — his second trip...

PITTSBURGH, PA

